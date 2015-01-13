Department store fishing hole

版本:
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store that was closed down in 1997 in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Thousands of fish were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store that was closed down in 1997 in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Thousands of fish were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People gather to see workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Fish is caught inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
People watch workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A worker pauses from collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Workers get ready to collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A worker holds a fishing net inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
