Department store fishing hole
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store that was closed down in 1997 in Bangkok January 13, more
People gather to see workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015.more
Fish is caught inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subpramore
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprmore
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasmore
People watch workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERmore
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprmore
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subpramore
A worker pauses from collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERSmore
Workers get ready to collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cmore
A worker holds a fishing net inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwamore
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasmore
下一个
France on guard
France will deploy 10,000 soldiers on home soil and post almost 5,000 extra police officers.
Tower of the Amazon
A new science observatory perches on a tower high above the Brazilian jungle.
Still standing in Gaza
The life of a Palestinian teenager who lost her legs and family members during the 50-day war in the Gaza Strip last summer.
Wrecked in Detroit
Old or damaged cars in the street reflect the turbulent recent past of the former automobile industry giant.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.