Carnival kicks off
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school takes part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parmore
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERSmore
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take plmore
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERSmore
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERSmore
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King Wilson Neto dances during the handing over of the ceremonial key to the city, amore
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERSmore
Carnival floats are seen in preparation for the annual carnival parade Sambodrome, in Sao Paulo February 12, 2more
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school concentrates before taking part in the Group A category of themore
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERSmore
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERSmore
A participant attends a beauty contest for transvestites and transsexuals at the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, imore
A girl poses next to a reveler at the entrance of the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school inmore
A worker cleans a carnival float at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parademore
Women dressed in Baianas perform the traditional "Lavagem", or washing ritual, to bring good luck at the Sambomore
Carnival masks are seen at a costume factory in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2015. A total of 250,00more
A worker sews a carnival costume at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parademore
Revelers attend the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many premore
A reveler dances during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the more
Revelers walk to the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many prmore
