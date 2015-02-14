版本:
Carnival kicks off

A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school takes part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school takes part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King Wilson Neto dances during the handing over of the ceremonial key to the city, at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King Wilson Neto dances during the handing over of the ceremonial key to the city, at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Carnival floats are seen in preparation for the annual carnival parade Sambodrome, in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Carnival floats are seen in preparation for the annual carnival parade Sambodrome, in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school concentrates before taking part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school concentrates before taking part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A participant attends a beauty contest for transvestites and transsexuals at the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
A participant attends a beauty contest for transvestites and transsexuals at the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A girl poses next to a reveler at the entrance of the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
A girl poses next to a reveler at the entrance of the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A worker cleans a carnival float at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A worker cleans a carnival float at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Women dressed in Baianas perform the traditional "Lavagem", or washing ritual, to bring good luck at the Sambodrome, one week before the Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
Women dressed in Baianas perform the traditional "Lavagem", or washing ritual, to bring good luck at the Sambodrome, one week before the Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Carnival masks are seen at a costume factory in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2015. A total of 250,000 masks will be made for the "Brazil Carnival" festival, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Carnival masks are seen at a costume factory in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2015. A total of 250,000 masks will be made for the "Brazil Carnival" festival, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A worker sews a carnival costume at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A worker sews a carnival costume at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers attend the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
Revelers attend the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveler dances during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A reveler dances during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers walk to the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
Revelers walk to the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
