Westminster Dog Show
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennemore
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", stands near the winner's trophy at 139th Westminster Kennel Cmore
Miss P, a 15inch Beagle who won "Best in Show," is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennelmore
A Miniature Bull Terrier breed is judged during the Terrier Breed Group competition at the 139th Westminster Kmore
Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Cmore
A Weimaraner is run during competition in the Sporting Group, at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, amore
Owner Mike Garone carries off his West Highland White Terrier Luca Brasi following competition at the 139th Wemore
A dog has its teeth examined during the Sporting Group judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show amore
A handler waits with a Weimaraner, during judging in the Sporting Group, at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club more
Elizabeth Salewsky (C), Crom the Italian Mastiff and Terry Dragan pose for a selfie on the bus, following compmore
Dog handlers stand with their dogs in the kennel area before the best in show judging at the 2015 Westminster more
Rocket, a Shih Tzu and winner of the Toy Group, sits before the best in show judging at the 2015 Westminster Kmore
Boston Terriers stand in the ring during judging in the non-sporting group during day one of competition at thmore
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New more
A handler runs a Bichon Frise during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Clumore
Lana, a standard Poodle from Scarsdale, New York yawns in the grooming area before judging at the139th Westminmore
Thunder, a Beagle from Bangkok, Thailand, rises up on its hind legs in the ring during judging in the Hound Grmore
A woman sleeps next to a dog in the benching area before judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Shomore
A Bichon Frise is walked in the ring during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kenmore
Mary Lou Hanlon has her face licked by Wizard, a Border Collie, following an agility event during the 139th Wemore
A dog competes during an agility event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, Nemore
A Toy Fox Terrier has its teeth inspected during judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Mamore
Money Penny, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, waits in the benching area before judging on day one of competitmore
A woman sits between dogs in cages during a Meet the Breeds event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Shomore
A dog competes in an event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Clubs Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York Februamore
Murphy, a Bulldog from San Francisco, California, stands with his owner and handler Suzie Holleran before judgmore
A woman holds a Xoloitzcuintle or "Mexican Hairless Dog" on her lap during a Meet the Breeds event at the 139tmore
A handler stands with a Beagle in the "doggie potty" area in the basement of the Pennsylvania Hotel in New Yormore
A Toy Poodle is groomed at the benching area before competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Shomore
Mick, an Alaskan Malamute from Portland, Oregon waits for an elevator with his owner and handler Thea Robinsonmore
