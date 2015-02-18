版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 21:30 BJT

Westminster Dog Show

Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
1 / 30
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", stands near the winner's trophy at 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", stands near the winner's trophy at 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2 / 30
Miss P, a 15inch Beagle who won "Best in Show," is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Miss P, a 15inch Beagle who won "Best in Show," is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
3 / 30
A Miniature Bull Terrier breed is judged during the Terrier Breed Group competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A Miniature Bull Terrier breed is judged during the Terrier Breed Group competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
4 / 30
Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
5 / 30
A Weimaraner is run during competition in the Sporting Group, at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A Weimaraner is run during competition in the Sporting Group, at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
6 / 30
Owner Mike Garone carries off his West Highland White Terrier Luca Brasi following competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Owner Mike Garone carries off his West Highland White Terrier Luca Brasi following competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7 / 30
A dog has its teeth examined during the Sporting Group judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A dog has its teeth examined during the Sporting Group judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
8 / 30
A handler waits with a Weimaraner, during judging in the Sporting Group, at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A handler waits with a Weimaraner, during judging in the Sporting Group, at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
9 / 30
Elizabeth Salewsky (C), Crom the Italian Mastiff and Terry Dragan pose for a selfie on the bus, following competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Elizabeth Salewsky (C), Crom the Italian Mastiff and Terry Dragan pose for a selfie on the bus, following competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
10 / 30
Dog handlers stand with their dogs in the kennel area before the best in show judging at the 2015 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Dog handlers stand with their dogs in the kennel area before the best in show judging at the 2015 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
11 / 30
Rocket, a Shih Tzu and winner of the Toy Group, sits before the best in show judging at the 2015 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rocket, a Shih Tzu and winner of the Toy Group, sits before the best in show judging at the 2015 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
12 / 30
Boston Terriers stand in the ring during judging in the non-sporting group during day one of competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Boston Terriers stand in the ring during judging in the non-sporting group during day one of competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
13 / 30
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
14 / 30
A handler runs a Bichon Frise during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A handler runs a Bichon Frise during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
15 / 30
Lana, a standard Poodle from Scarsdale, New York yawns in the grooming area before judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Lana, a standard Poodle from Scarsdale, New York yawns in the grooming area before judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
16 / 30
Thunder, a Beagle from Bangkok, Thailand, rises up on its hind legs in the ring during judging in the Hound Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Thunder, a Beagle from Bangkok, Thailand, rises up on its hind legs in the ring during judging in the Hound Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
17 / 30
A woman sleeps next to a dog in the benching area before judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A woman sleeps next to a dog in the benching area before judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
18 / 30
A Bichon Frise is walked in the ring during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A Bichon Frise is walked in the ring during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
19 / 30
Mary Lou Hanlon has her face licked by Wizard, a Border Collie, following an agility event during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Mary Lou Hanlon has her face licked by Wizard, a Border Collie, following an agility event during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
20 / 30
A dog competes during an agility event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
A dog competes during an agility event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
21 / 30
A Toy Fox Terrier has its teeth inspected during judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A Toy Fox Terrier has its teeth inspected during judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
22 / 30
Money Penny, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, waits in the benching area before judging on day one of competition at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Money Penny, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, waits in the benching area before judging on day one of competition at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
23 / 30
A woman sits between dogs in cages during a Meet the Breeds event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
A woman sits between dogs in cages during a Meet the Breeds event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
24 / 30
A dog competes in an event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Clubs Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
A dog competes in an event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Clubs Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
25 / 30
Murphy, a Bulldog from San Francisco, California, stands with his owner and handler Suzie Holleran before judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Murphy, a Bulldog from San Francisco, California, stands with his owner and handler Suzie Holleran before judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
26 / 30
A woman holds a Xoloitzcuintle or "Mexican Hairless Dog" on her lap during a Meet the Breeds event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Clubs Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
A woman holds a Xoloitzcuintle or "Mexican Hairless Dog" on her lap during a Meet the Breeds event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Clubs Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
27 / 30
A handler stands with a Beagle in the "doggie potty" area in the basement of the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A handler stands with a Beagle in the "doggie potty" area in the basement of the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
28 / 30
A Toy Poodle is groomed at the benching area before competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A Toy Poodle is groomed at the benching area before competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
29 / 30
Mick, an Alaskan Malamute from Portland, Oregon waits for an elevator with his owner and handler Thea Robinson inside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Mick, an Alaskan Malamute from Portland, Oregon waits for an elevator with his owner and handler Thea Robinson inside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
30 / 30
