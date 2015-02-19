Carnival around the world
Sheldon Best is seen in his costume Once In A Blue Moon, which won the Traditional Moko Jumbie category of themore
A float with giant figures of composer Ludwig van Beethoven (L) and British musician Mick Jagger is paraded thmore
Dancers attend the Carnival parade in Nice, France February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People wait for the start of the Carnival parade in Gijon, northern Spain, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alomore
Children dressed as Pierrot dance around flares during the Rondeau at the Carnival event in Binche, Belgium, Fmore
Revelers wearing masks perform during a parade at the carnival festivities, in Podence, Portugal February 17, more
A reveler performs after covering himself with mud from the Redinha mangrove swamps as he celebrates Carnival more
Revelers in traditional costumes and carnival masks parade through the village of Elzach in the Black Forest, more
Revelers in traditional costumes and carnival masks parade through the village of Elzach in the Black Forest, more
A Gille of Binche throws an orange while taking part in the parade during the carnival event in Binche, Belgiumore
Carnival revelers dressed as Peliqueiros run along a street in Laza, Spain February 17, 2015. Peliqueiros, or more
Gilles of Binche parade during the carnival event in Binche, Belgium, February 17, 2015. Up to 1,000 Gilles pamore
A reveler from the Beija Flor samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in the Sambadrome in Riomore
A person dressed as Ziripot, a traditional figure stuffed with straw, walks in front of a person dressed as Mimore
Revelers participate in a flour fight during the O Entroido festival in Laza, Spain February 16, 2015. REUTERSmore
Carnival revelers wearing wooden masks walk as they parade during carnival festivities, in Lazarim, Portugal Fmore
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in Ivrea, Italy February 15, 201more
People cover a man with snow during a snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, Canada February more
A reveler dressed as a Diablo de Luzon (L) (Luzon Devil) sits next to others dressed as Mascaritas during carnmore
A girl jumps over the fire during the The Burial of the Sardine funeral procession, which marks the end of carmore
Carnival revelers dressed up as mourners take part in the "The Burial of the Sardine" funeral procession, whicmore
People burn the Pust effigy at the end of the Pust carnival in Cerknica, Slovenia February 18, 2015. REUTERS/more
