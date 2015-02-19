版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 22:10 BJT

Year of the Sheep

Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival on Chinese Lunar New Year at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival on Chinese Lunar New Year at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People burn incense as they pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Jade Temple in Shanghai February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
People burn incense as they pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Jade Temple in Shanghai February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A reveller blows fire during Lunar New Year celebrations at Manila's Chinatown February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A reveller blows fire during Lunar New Year celebrations at Manila's Chinatown February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People pray at Petak Sembilan temple on Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
People pray at Petak Sembilan temple on Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People pray with joss sticks at a Chinese temple celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
People pray with joss sticks at a Chinese temple celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fire-eater tucks peso bills on his waist which were given by revellers during Lunar New Year celebrations at Manila's Chinatown February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A fire-eater tucks peso bills on his waist which were given by revellers during Lunar New Year celebrations at Manila's Chinatown February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man prays for good fortune as he holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Qingdao, Shandong province February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A man prays for good fortune as he holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Qingdao, Shandong province February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman places another candle celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the temple in Bangkok's Chinatown February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A woman places another candle celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the temple in Bangkok's Chinatown February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People pray for good fortune as they hold burning incenses on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, in Beijing, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
People pray for good fortune as they hold burning incenses on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, in Beijing, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Guards at a hotel watch fireworks celebrating the start of the upcoming Chinese New Year in Beijing, China February 18, 2015. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Guards at a hotel watch fireworks celebrating the start of the upcoming Chinese New Year in Beijing, China February 18, 2015. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 19, 2015. Each year, at the stroke of midnight, hundreds of people vie to be the first to place joss sticks in an urn at the temple to mark an auspicious start to their year. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 19, 2015. Each year, at the stroke of midnight, hundreds of people vie to be the first to place joss sticks in an urn at the temple to mark an auspicious start to their year. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lion and dragon dancers perform as part of festive Chinese New Year celebrations in the shopping district of Bangkok, Thailand February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Lion and dragon dancers perform as part of festive Chinese New Year celebrations in the shopping district of Bangkok, Thailand February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People walk under a Chinese lantern display during a Chinese New Year Eve celebration in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
People walk under a Chinese lantern display during a Chinese New Year Eve celebration in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People join the queue to be the first to plant their joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
People join the queue to be the first to plant their joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman hangs a paper crane with her wish written on it during Chinese New Year eve celebrations in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A woman hangs a paper crane with her wish written on it during Chinese New Year eve celebrations in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Red lantern decorations are installed on a tree for the upcoming Spring Festival and Lunar New Year celebrations in a temple fair at a park in Beijing February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Red lantern decorations are installed on a tree for the upcoming Spring Festival and Lunar New Year celebrations in a temple fair at a park in Beijing February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A devotee offers joss sticks ahead of the Lunar New Year at Kwan Im Thong Hood temple in Singapore February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A devotee offers joss sticks ahead of the Lunar New Year at Kwan Im Thong Hood temple in Singapore February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A worker changes light bulbs ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A worker changes light bulbs ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Worshippers wearing sheep caps make their first offerings inside Wong Tai Sin Temple, one of the busiest temples in Hong Kong late February 18, 2015, moments before the Lunar New Year. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Worshippers wearing sheep caps make their first offerings inside Wong Tai Sin Temple, one of the busiest temples in Hong Kong late February 18, 2015, moments before the Lunar New Year. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Devotees offer joss sticks ahead of the Lunar New Year at Kwan Im Thong Hood temple in Singapore February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Devotees offer joss sticks ahead of the Lunar New Year at Kwan Im Thong Hood temple in Singapore February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man runs after lighting firecrackers to celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Beijing early February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A man runs after lighting firecrackers to celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Beijing early February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women buy clothes ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Women buy clothes ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl, holding a sheep toy, eats at the Temple Fair, which is part of Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, China February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A girl, holding a sheep toy, eats at the Temple Fair, which is part of Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, China February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A young visitor to a Lunar New Year market admires a soap bubble at Hong Kong's Victoria Park February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A young visitor to a Lunar New Year market admires a soap bubble at Hong Kong's Victoria Park February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A visitor walks in between peach blossoms at a Lunar New Year market at Hong Kong's Victoria Park February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A visitor walks in between peach blossoms at a Lunar New Year market at Hong Kong's Victoria Park February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Chinese Buddhist monk walks under decorations at a temple, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A Chinese Buddhist monk walks under decorations at a temple, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Children look at a light display for Chinese New Year at the Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Temple in Jenjarom, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Children look at a light display for Chinese New Year at the Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Temple in Jenjarom, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Divers perform a dragon dance at the Shipwreck Habitat of the S.E.A. Aquarium as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Sentosa, Singapore February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
Divers perform a dragon dance at the Shipwreck Habitat of the S.E.A. Aquarium as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Sentosa, Singapore February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman takes a selfie in front of a Lunar New Year display featuring sheep at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
A woman takes a selfie in front of a Lunar New Year display featuring sheep at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
