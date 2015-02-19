Year of the Sheep
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk armore
People burn incense as they pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Jade Templmore
A reveller blows fire during Lunar New Year celebrations at Manila's Chinatown February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erimore
People pray at Petak Sembilan temple on Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Wmore
People pray with joss sticks at a Chinese temple celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkomore
A fire-eater tucks peso bills on his waist which were given by revellers during Lunar New Year celebrations atmore
A man prays for good fortune as he holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a tmore
A woman places another candle celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the temple in Bangkok's Chinatown Febrmore
People pray for good fortune as they hold burning incenses on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ymore
Guards at a hotel watch fireworks celebrating the start of the upcoming Chinese New Year in Beijing, China Febmore
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thongmore
Lion and dragon dancers perform as part of festive Chinese New Year celebrations in the shopping district of Bmore
People walk under a Chinese lantern display during a Chinese New Year Eve celebration in Chinatown in Manila, more
People join the queue to be the first to plant their joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnighmore
A woman hangs a paper crane with her wish written on it during Chinese New Year eve celebrations in Chinatown more
Red lantern decorations are installed on a tree for the upcoming Spring Festival and Lunar New Year celebratiomore
A devotee offers joss sticks ahead of the Lunar New Year at Kwan Im Thong Hood temple in Singapore February 18more
A worker changes light bulbs ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, Mmore
Worshippers wearing sheep caps make their first offerings inside Wong Tai Sin Temple, one of the busiest templmore
Devotees offer joss sticks ahead of the Lunar New Year at Kwan Im Thong Hood temple in Singapore February 18, more
A man runs after lighting firecrackers to celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Beijing early Februarmore
Women buy clothes ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand February more
A girl, holding a sheep toy, eats at the Temple Fair, which is part of Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan more
A young visitor to a Lunar New Year market admires a soap bubble at Hong Kong's Victoria Park February 17, 201more
A visitor walks in between peach blossoms at a Lunar New Year market at Hong Kong's Victoria Park February 17,more
A Chinese Buddhist monk walks under decorations at a temple, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Nmore
Children look at a light display for Chinese New Year at the Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Temple in Jenjarom, outsidmore
Divers perform a dragon dance at the Shipwreck Habitat of the S.E.A. Aquarium as part of Chinese New Year celemore
A woman takes a selfie in front of a Lunar New Year display featuring sheep at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Fmore
