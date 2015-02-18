Frozen falls
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, more
Visitors view Niagara Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERSmore
A rainbow appears over the partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontamore
A snow-covered landscape is seen over the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. Rmore
A family walks through the snow near the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. TRmore
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, more
Visitors view frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A snow-covered landscape is seen around the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015.more
A partially frozen American Falls is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A woman walks through Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay Dmore
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, more
Visitors view the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
