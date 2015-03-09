Britain's next top dog
Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufmore
Handler Rebecca Cross shows Knopa the Scottish Terrier to the Best in Show judge during the last day of Cruftsmore
Dogue de Bordeauxs stand on their benches during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central more
A Japanese Shiba Inu sleeps during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8,more
A Standard Poodle is groomed during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8more
A demonstrator is removed from the floor by security during the Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Shomore
A handler with a paw print tattoo on her leg shows a Shih Tzu during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Bimore
A handler celebrates the first place awarded to his Mastiff during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Bimore
Bearded Collies sit on their grooming tables during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, centrmore
A handler runs a Great Dane during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, Marchmore
Japanese Spitz look out from their pen during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central Englamore
A groom stands with a dog comb in her hair during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central Emore
A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, more
Glenda John sports tattoos of Sheltand Sheepdog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, cemore
A woman grooms an Alaskan Malamute during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central Englandmore
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birminghmore
A dog looks from inside a trade stand during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central Englmore
Philip Larsson, aged 3, pulls toy dogs as he arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, more
A Mastiff is shown to the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, Mmore
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Marmore
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUmore
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Smore
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2more
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2more
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birminmore
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darremore
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. more
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015more
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015.more
