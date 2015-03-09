版本:
Homemade weapons of war

Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 7, 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four tubes attached to a loader, which can fire four shells at a time, and have a range of three kilometers (1.86 miles). REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 7, 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four tubes attached to a loader, which can fire four shells at a time, and have a range of three kilometers (1.86 miles). REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Rebel fighters make improvised mortar shells inside a weapons factory in the southern countryside of Idlib September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Rebel fighters make improvised mortar shells inside a weapons factory in the southern countryside of Idlib September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men fill gas canisters with explosive for usage with a cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) inside a weapon factory in Aleppo countryside March 5, 2015. The REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Men fill gas canisters with explosive for usage with a cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) inside a weapon factory in Aleppo countryside March 5, 2015. The REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man works in a weapon factory in Aleppo countryside March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
A man works in a weapon factory in Aleppo countryside March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / 2014年 2月 27日 星期四
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / 2014年 5月 12日 星期一
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2013年 9月 4日 星期三
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares homemade bombs inside a house in the old city of Aleppo September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 9月 11日 星期三
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares homemade bombs inside a house in the old city of Aleppo September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters smoke cigarettes as they prepare a mortar launcher near Nairab military airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2013年 9月 5日 星期四
Free Syrian Army fighters smoke cigarettes as they prepare a mortar launcher near Nairab military airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / 2013年 10月 15日 星期二
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Reuters / 2013年 9月 9日 星期一
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A Free Syrian Army fighter makes improvised mortar shells at a weapons factory in Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2013年 9月 4日 星期三
A Free Syrian Army fighter makes improvised mortar shells at a weapons factory in Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / 2013年 9月 25日 星期三
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2013年 6月 17日 星期一
A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / 2013年 7月 6日 星期六
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2013年 6月 17日 星期一
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2013年 3月 9日 星期六
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2013年 2月 9日 星期六
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / 2012年 10月 16日 星期二
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus May 5, 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani

Reuters / 2013年 5月 6日 星期一
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus May 5, 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani
Syrian brothers who used to be musicians make homemade explosives for the Free Syrian Army in the Ma'ar Shamarine village near Idlib January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ghaith Taha

Reuters / 2013年 1月 16日 星期三
Syrian brothers who used to be musicians make homemade explosives for the Free Syrian Army in the Ma'ar Shamarine village near Idlib January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ghaith Taha
Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Reuters / 2012年 10月 17日 星期三
Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Reuters / 2012年 11月 11日 星期日
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
