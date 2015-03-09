Homemade weapons of war
Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launchedmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's pmore
A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amore
Rebel fighters make improvised mortar shells inside a weapons factory in the southern countryside of Idlib Sepmore
Men fill gas canisters with explosive for usage with a cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) inside a weapon factorymore
A man works in a weapon factory in Aleppo countryside March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside May 11, 2014. REUTERS/more
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Alepmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares homemade bombs inside a house in the old city of Aleppo September 10, 2013more
Free Syrian Army fighters smoke cigarettes as they prepare a mortar launcher near Nairab military airport, whimore
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad imore
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo September 9, more
A Free Syrian Army fighter makes improvised mortar shells at a weapons factory in Aleppo, September 4, 2013. Rmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 25, 20more
A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 1more
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo July 6more
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regimemore
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khalimore
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrmore
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government somore
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camore
Syrian brothers who used to be musicians make homemade explosives for the Free Syrian Army in the Ma'ar Shamarmore
Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 17, 2012. more
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
