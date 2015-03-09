Australia from above
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Westernmore
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, more
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire more
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbarmore
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Davimore
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David more
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunmore
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damore
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Amore
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12,more
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July more
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. more
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, more
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, Marmore
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Termore
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, Julmore
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15,more
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16,more
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern more
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darmore
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory,more
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territorymore
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territorymore
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, more
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as more
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunmore
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/more
