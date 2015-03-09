版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 02:10 BJT

Australia from above

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Westernmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 30
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, more

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 30
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 30
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 30
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbarmore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 30
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Davimore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 30
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David more

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 30
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunmore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 30
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 30
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 30
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Amore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 30
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12,more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 30
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 30
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. more

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 30
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 30
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 21日 星期三
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 30
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, Marmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 30
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Termore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 30
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, Julmore

Reuters / 2013年 8月 21日 星期三
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 30
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15,more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 30
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16,more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 26日 星期五
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 30
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
22 / 30
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darmore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 30
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory,more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 30
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territorymore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
25 / 30
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territorymore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
26 / 30
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 21日 星期三
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
27 / 30
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
28 / 30
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunmore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
29 / 30
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 21日 星期三
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

下一个

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

2015年 3月 9日
Rebel beauty queens

Rebel beauty queens

Women soldiers of the Donetsk People's Republic take part in an International Women's Day pageant.

2015年 3月 9日
Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

2015年 3月 7日
The road to Selma

The road to Selma

Scenes from the civil rights movement.

2015年 3月 7日

精选图集

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐