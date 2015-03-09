Apple Watch event
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Model Christy Turlington Burns speaks to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about Apple TV. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
HBO CEO Richard Plepler speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the company's computers. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing for Apple, speaks about Apple's new MacBook's connection. REUTmore
Apple's senior vice president of Operations Jeff Williams speaks about Apple's medical research kit. REUTERS/Rmore
Apple's senior vice president of Operations Jeff Williams speaks about Apple's medical research kit. REUTERS/Rmore
Apple CEO Tim Cooke speaks about new iPhone features. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing for Apple, speaks about Apple's new MacBook. REUTERS/Robert Gamore
Apple CEO Tim Cook shows the new MacBook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
下一个
A child's communion dream
Every day in his hospital bedroom Rafael, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, practices the motions of Holy Communion, in the hope of one day raising his cup...
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Rebel beauty queens
Women soldiers of the Donetsk People's Republic take part in an International Women's Day pageant.
精选图集
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.