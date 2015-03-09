A child's communion dream
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Bmore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Bmore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, looks at religious pictures before performing a mass in his bmore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, is carried by his father Randerson Freitas towards the Hospitmore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Oumore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Oumore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Oumore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, is accompanied by his parents Randerson Freitas and Patriana more
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he carries a holy chalice during a masmore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands on a chair next to Priest Jomore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands on a chair next to Priest Jomore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands next to Priest Joao Borges dmore
