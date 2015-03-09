A child's communion dream

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. Rafael was diagnosed with neuroblastoma one year ago, a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in nerve tissue of adrenal glands. Every day in his hospital bedroom in the interior of Sao Paulo, he practices the motions of Holy Communion, in the hope of one day raising his cup towards the Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close