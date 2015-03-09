版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 07:50 BJT

Shower of colors

A man pours coloured water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A child lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A boy lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A boy throws coloured water on a girl during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Women daubed in coloured water as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A woman beats a man with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
A woman covers her face as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A boy stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A boy is daubed in colours as he stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Women take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Women hold their veils as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A woman and her daughter are daubed in colours as they stand after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Women and men dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
A woman sits in a puddle of coloured water as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
