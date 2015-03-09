Shower of colors

A child lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mmore

A child lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

