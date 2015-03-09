Shower of colors
A man pours coloured water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathurmore
A child lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mmore
A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, more
Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the normore
A boy lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Matmore
A boy throws coloured water on a girl during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mmore
Women daubed in coloured water as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian cimore
A woman beats a man with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathurmore
A woman covers her face as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mamore
A boy stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March more
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, Marcmore
A boy is daubed in colours as he stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indmore
Women take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERSmore
Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, Mmore
Women hold their veils as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Matmore
A woman and her daughter are daubed in colours as they stand after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple,more
Women and men dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. more
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERSmore
A woman sits in a puddle of coloured water as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northemore
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERmore
