中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 01:10 BJT

Kim Jong Un's female fans

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of Unit 1016 of KPA (Korean People's Army) Air and Anti-Air Force honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released March 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 4月 24日 星期四
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a flight drill of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 2620, honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 3月 7日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walks with the women's national soccer team, who won the East Asian Football Federation East Asian Cup championship last week in Seoul, South Korea, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 8月 1日 星期四
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Thrice Three-Revolution Red Flag Kamnamu (persimmon tree) Company under the Korean People's Army Unit 4302 in this undated picture. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 8月 24日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands during a visit where he provided field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 11月 18日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves during a visit to the Pyongyang Myohyangsan Children's Camp, situated at the foot of Mt. Myohyang in North Phyongan Province, in this photo released May 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 5月 20日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill in this undated photo released December 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 12月 20日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un talks with soldiers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) taking part in the landing and anti-landing drills of KPA Large Combined Units 324 and 287 and KPA Navy Combined Unit 597, in the eastern sector of the front and the east coastal area on March 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 3月 26日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an outpost at Mount Osung, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 12月 28日 星期六
War veterans and commanding officers who took part in a military parade held in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the truce of the Korean War greet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 8月 3日 星期六
Residents greet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment on the front, near the border with South Korea, southwest of Pyongyang March 7, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 3月 8日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a flight drill of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 2620, honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 3月 7日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a flight drill of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 2620, honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 3月 7日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 3月 22日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Yuphyong Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 16日 星期日
