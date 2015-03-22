版本:
When the water runs low

A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910, with national maximum temperatures at 2.35 degrees above the average. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910, with national maximum temperatures at 2.35 degrees above the average. REUTERS/David Gray
A helicopter drops water on a bushfire burning above Cape Town's Tokai forest, South Africa, March 2, 2015. Firefighters are attempting to put out a series of fires fanned by hot conditions and strong winds across the Cape Peninsula. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A helicopter drops water on a bushfire burning above Cape Town's Tokai forest, South Africa, March 2, 2015. Firefighters are attempting to put out a series of fires fanned by hot conditions and strong winds across the Cape Peninsula. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Empty water buckets are seen outside homes as residents wait for water to be distributed in the neighborhood of Residencial los Jardines in Panama City, March 20, 2015. Residents say that there has been no running water to their homes since January 2015 and that they have relied on water tank trucks that distribute water to their neighbourhood. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
Empty water buckets are seen outside homes as residents wait for water to be distributed in the neighborhood of Residencial los Jardines in Panama City, March 20, 2015. Residents say that there has been no running water to their homes since January 2015 and that they have relied on water tank trucks that distribute water to their neighbourhood. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman pushes her cart, as she collects potable water from a public well on the outskirts of Managua, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A woman pushes her cart, as she collects potable water from a public well on the outskirts of Managua, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children hold a container as water is distributed in the neighborhood of Residencial los Jardines in Panama City, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
Children hold a container as water is distributed in the neighborhood of Residencial los Jardines in Panama City, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dead fish are pictured on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Dead fish are pictured on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Cerebrovascular accident patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughter Daniela (L), 38, and wife Maria Do Carmo, 70, inside their house in Brasilandia slum, of which they are without water for 13 hours a day, in Sao Paulo, February 11, 2015. Brazilians are hoarding water in their apartments, drilling homemade wells and taking other emergency measures to prepare for forced rationing that appears likely and could leave taps dry for up to five days a week because of a drought. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Cerebrovascular accident patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughter Daniela (L), 38, and wife Maria Do Carmo, 70, inside their house in Brasilandia slum, of which they are without water for 13 hours a day, in Sao Paulo, February 11, 2015. Brazilians are hoarding water in their apartments, drilling homemade wells and taking other emergency measures to prepare for forced rationing that appears likely and could leave taps dry for up to five days a week because of a drought. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record. Brazil's economy is already expected to post zero growth this year. Worse yet, since Brazil depends on hydroelectric dams for about three quarters of its electricity, power shortages are also possible due to the drought, federal officials have said. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record. Brazil's economy is already expected to post zero growth this year. Worse yet, since Brazil depends on hydroelectric dams for about three quarters of its electricity, power shortages are also possible due to the drought, federal officials have said. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, has nearly run out of water and the whole country faces power rationing as the worst drought in more than 80 years dries up hydroelectric reservoirs. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 4日 星期三
A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, has nearly run out of water and the whole country faces power rationing as the worst drought in more than 80 years dries up hydroelectric reservoirs. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A child takes a bath with buckets of water at her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A child takes a bath with buckets of water at her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Brazil, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Brazil, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman pushes her cart, as she collects potable water from a public well on the outskirts of Managua, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A woman pushes her cart, as she collects potable water from a public well on the outskirts of Managua, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Water storage tanks are pictured on a roof at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
Water storage tanks are pictured on a roof at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Villagers collect water on a donkey cart from a communal tap in Rapotokwane village in Limpopo, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Villagers collect water on a donkey cart from a communal tap in Rapotokwane village in Limpopo, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Trash floats on top of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Trash floats on top of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Brazil, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Brazil, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man sells water using a tank on a cart in Dala outside Yangon, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A man sells water using a tank on a cart in Dala outside Yangon, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Containers used to collect water are seen at Pamplona Alta shanty town in San Juan de Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Containers used to collect water are seen at Pamplona Alta shanty town in San Juan de Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, using water collected from outside their home due to water rationing in Itu, in Sao Paulo state that depends on the drought-hit Cantareira water system, Brazil, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, using water collected from outside their home due to water rationing in Itu, in Sao Paulo state that depends on the drought-hit Cantareira water system, Brazil, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman washes in a stream due to a water shortage in Panama City, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
A woman washes in a stream due to a water shortage in Panama City, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
A view of part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Paolo Grana collects water from a container at the Pamplona Alta shanty town, in San Juan de Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Paolo Grana collects water from a container at the Pamplona Alta shanty town, in San Juan de Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 2, 2014. SREUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 2, 2014. SREUTERS/Nacho Doce
