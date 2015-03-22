When the water runs low
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Amore
A helicopter drops water on a bushfire burning above Cape Town's Tokai forest, South Africa, March 2, 2015. Fimore
Empty water buckets are seen outside homes as residents wait for water to be distributed in the neighborhood omore
A woman pushes her cart, as she collects potable water from a public well on the outskirts of Managua, March 2more
Children hold a container as water is distributed in the neighborhood of Residencial los Jardines in Panama Cimore
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucmore
Dead fish are pictured on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardmore
Cerebrovascular accident patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughter Danimore
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulmore
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam,more
A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. Sao Paulo, Brmore
A child takes a bath with buckets of water at her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2015. more
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Brmore
A woman pushes her cart, as she collects potable water from a public well on the outskirts of Managua, March 2more
Water storage tanks are pictured on a roof at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilamore
Villagers collect water on a donkey cart from a communal tap in Rapotokwane village in Limpopo, March 21, 2015more
Trash floats on top of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulmore
A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Namore
A man sells water using a tank on a cart in Dala outside Yangon, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Containers used to collect water are seen at Pamplona Alta shanty town in San Juan de Miraflores district of Lmore
Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, usinmore
A woman washes in a stream due to a water shortage in Panama City, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevemore
Paolo Grana collects water from a container at the Pamplona Alta shanty town, in San Juan de Miraflores distrimore
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano imore
下一个
Rare solar eclipse
A solar eclipse thrilled thousands of sky gazers on remote Arctic islands but clouds disappointed some viewers of a rare celestial show that was also partly...
Polish militia volunteers surge
Inspired by the war in Ukraine, a growing number of Poles are joining volunteer paramilitary groups prepared to defend their homeland.
Suicide bombers attack mosques
Suicide bombers in the Yemeni capital Sanaa blew themselves up during noon prayers at two mosques used mainly by Shi'ite Muslims.
Syria's women commandos
The Female Commando Battalion, which is part of the Syrian Army, consists of several hundred female fighters who have had military training and carry out combat...
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.