2015年 4月 1日

Holy Week

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日
Children covered with mud and leaves parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines, April 1, 2015, as part of their devotion to their faith, an annual occurrence during Holy Week. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日
A penitent called a "Morione" shares a light moment with tourists after a parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. During the annual festival, masked and costumed penitents called "Moriones" dress in attire that is the local interpretation of what Roman soldiers wore during biblical times. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日
Spanish legionnaires stand after a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena (not pictured) outside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日
Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日
Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日
Penitents wait to start a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日
An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日
Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日
Members of the Berri-Otxoak social rights collective dressed as penitents and carrying a sign reading "social services cuts bury our rights" take part in a protest for people affected by unemployment and the economic crisis, during Holy Week in Bilbao, northern Spain March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日
Spanish Catholics carry a devotional image of 'La Borriquita' during a Palm Sunday procession in Pontevedra, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日
Pope Francis holds a palm leaf as he leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日
Estrella Ruiz, 10, cries as she is embraced by her father Juanlo, 44, while he carries a float bearing the statue of the Virgin inside a church as they take part as penitents in the "Salud" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日
Penitents prepare outside a church before they take part in the "Huerto" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日
Penitents called "Moriones" parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日
An actress portraying Mary during the crucifixion of Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. The Passion play was held in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital as part of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter taking place all over Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日
