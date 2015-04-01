Holy Week
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Waymore
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabmore
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northmore
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spamore
Children covered with mud and leaves parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Phimore
A penitent called a "Morione" shares a light moment with tourists after a parade along the streets of Boac towmore
Spanish legionnaires stand after a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena (not pictured) oumore
Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procesmore
Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Mamore
Penitents wait to start a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedmore
An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-more
Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, nortmore
Members of the Berri-Otxoak social rights collective dressed as penitents and carrying a sign reading "social more
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2more
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmianymore
Spanish Catholics carry a devotional image of 'La Borriquita' during a Palm Sunday procession in Pontevedra, nmore
Pope Francis holds a palm leaf as he leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 2more
Estrella Ruiz, 10, cries as she is embraced by her father Juanlo, 44, while he carries a float bearing the stamore
Penitents prepare outside a church before they take part in the "Huerto" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday processimore
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua Mmore
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at themore
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinmore
Penitents called "Moriones" parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines more
An actress portraying Mary during the crucifixion of Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre perfomore
