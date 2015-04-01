The gauchos of South America

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

