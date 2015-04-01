Bald eagles back in NY
An American Bald Eagle perches high in a pine tree above the Hudson River at Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson,more
An American Bald Eagle soars over the Hudson river near Garrison, New York, March 23, 2015. In 1976, there wasmore
An American Bald Eagle clutches its prey as it fishes off ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point in Crmore
An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, Marmore
The last rays of sunlight illuminate an American Bald Eagle as it soars above the Hudson River just before sunmore
Two American Bald Eagles perch near an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as they hunt for fish nmore
An American Bald Eagle soars above the trees and the Hudson River near Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New Ymore
An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson river near Verplank, New York, March 19, 2015. REmore
Two American Bald Eagles soar over the Hudson river near West Point, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Smore
An American Bald Eagle takes off from its perch high in a pine tree above the Hudson River at Croton Point in more
An American Bald Eagle flies low in the trees as it hunts for fish by the east shore of the Hudson river near more
An American Bald Eagle perches on ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point, in Croton-on Hudson, New Yormore
An American Bald Eagle flies low in the trees as it hunts for fish by the east shore of the Hudson river near more
An American Bald Eagle perches on a tree branch above the west shore of the Hudson river near Ulster, New Yorkmore
An American Bald Eagle takes off from a branch in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New Ymore
Two American Bald Eagles soar over the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15,more
An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, Marmore
An American Bald Eagle soars over the Hudson river near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segmore
An American Bald Eagle hovers over an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as it hunts for fish neamore
An American Bald Eagle flies off a tree branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York,more
An American Bald Eagle soars over an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as it hunts for fish nearmore
An American Bald Eagle tilts its head back to screech as it perches on a branch in the early morning at Crotonmore
