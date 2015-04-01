Best of Banksy
The doorway of a destroyed house, which was painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen inside the gallermore
A Palestinian woman walks past the frame of a doorway of a destroyed house, on which British street artist Banmore
A mural of a playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on the remainmore
A mural, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on a wall in Biet Hanoun town in the nortmore
A woman photographs herself with a piece of street art attributed to Banksy titled "The Girl with the Pierced more
Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agencymore
A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of tmore
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 201more
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. British medimore
A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, more
A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013.more
A woman walks past a drawing, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission more
A painting attributed to Banksy on a wall in Portobello Road, west London, in 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Bankmore
A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributed more
A Palestinian boy walks past a creation by Banksy along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalmore
A new work by Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in Lomore
A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town more
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of Nmore
A man walks past a graffiti creation by Banksy at Exmouth Market in London in 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Banksy painting of a young girl with a stick of dynamite in her ice cream on display at a London exhibtion imore
Graffiti art attributed to Banksy is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 2more
The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, is seen on a wall in the Coney Ismore
A Palestinian woman and her children walk past a Banksy drawing on the controversial Israeli barrier in the Wemore
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London, December 22, 2009. British medmore
An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a 2008 window art installation by the artist Banksmore
A visitor takes a closer look at a Banksy creation entitled "Napalm" at a New York gallery in 2007. REUTEmore
Cartoon images of policemen with wings and smiley faces are seen during a Banksy exhibition in London in 2003.more
A woman walks past a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Chinatomore
A Banksy creation entitled "People Who Enjoy Waving Flags Don't Deserve To Have One" is seen at a New York artmore
Visitors stand by a painting by Banksy at a 2006 exhibition of his work in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Proumore
Street graffiti by Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London in 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melvmore
