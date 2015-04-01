Children of North Korea
The new school year of 2015-2016 began in the DPRK with due ceremonies at schools in Pyongyang, in this undatemore
The new school year began in the DPRK with due ceremonies at schools. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean youth and children play instruments and march at Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate an anniversary omore
Laborers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in Pyongyang August 8, 2014more
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background more
North Korean students carrying guns parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-more
North Korean children stand after snowfall along the banks of the Yalu River, near Sakchu County, December 17,more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversarmore
A woman crosses a railway bridge as children play on the banks of a river near Rason city, northeast of Pyongymore
North Korean children and their parents wave to Chinese residents as they take a tour on a boat to celebrate Imore
North Korean students travel in a school bus in Pyongyang July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students bow in front of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's fmore
Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. Students trained here are selected from differentmore
North Koreans mourn their deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in area damaged by floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collecmore
Children ride past a wooden fence in Hyesan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean child waits to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an orphanage in an area damagemore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in Pyongmore
Girls sit backstage before their performance at a local school in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 2more
A woman carries a boy dressed in a North Korean army uniform at the Party Foundation Monument in Pyongyang Octmore
下一个
Best of Banksy
Works from the elusive British street artist.
Bald eagles back in NY
After decades of protection and conservation efforts the birds have successfully rebounded with many nesting along the shores of the lower Hudson River where in...
Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
The gauchos of South America
Gauchos, the Latin American equivalent of the cowboy, vie for the title of best rider in Uruguay's Criolla Week.
精选图集
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.