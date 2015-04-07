Trapped in ice
A freighter trapped in ice is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Saulmore
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Sumore
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Sumore
Freighters trapped in ice are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Saulmore
The James R Barker Lake Freighter is shown trapped in ice in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Supemore
Freighters trapped in ice are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Saulmore
United States Coast Guard ships are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest omore
The John G. Munson Lake Freighter is shown trapped in ice in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Supemore
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley (L) is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lakmore
下一个
Air strikes in Yemen
Saudi Arabia and allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
Turning 111 years old
Born in 1904, Hector Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named.
Surfing to school
Most mornings, a group of California friends hit the waves before school.
Thai army draft
Transgenders, Buddhists and others participate in a Bangkok army draft.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.