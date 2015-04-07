版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 07:05 BJT

Trapped in ice

A freighter trapped in ice is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. The biggest ice cover on the Great Lakes in decades is backing up shipments of everything from Canadian grain to U.S. iron and steel in one of North America's most important economic regions. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

A freighter trapped in ice is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Saulmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A freighter trapped in ice is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. The biggest ice cover on the Great Lakes in decades is backing up shipments of everything from Canadian grain to U.S. iron and steel in one of North America's most important economic regions. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
1 / 9
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. The icebreaker was participating in an effort to free eight freighters from heavy ice in eastern Lake Superior. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Sumore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. The icebreaker was participating in an effort to free eight freighters from heavy ice in eastern Lake Superior. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
2 / 9
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Sumore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
3 / 9
Freighters trapped in ice are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

Freighters trapped in ice are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Saulmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Freighters trapped in ice are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
4 / 9
The James R Barker Lake Freighter is shown trapped in ice in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

The James R Barker Lake Freighter is shown trapped in ice in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Supemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The James R Barker Lake Freighter is shown trapped in ice in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
5 / 9
Freighters trapped in ice are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

Freighters trapped in ice are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Saulmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Freighters trapped in ice are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
6 / 9
United States Coast Guard ships are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

United States Coast Guard ships are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest omore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
United States Coast Guard ships are shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
7 / 9
The John G. Munson Lake Freighter is shown trapped in ice in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

The John G. Munson Lake Freighter is shown trapped in ice in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Supemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The John G. Munson Lake Freighter is shown trapped in ice in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
8 / 9
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley (L) is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley (L) is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lakmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley (L) is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
9 / 9
重播
下一图片集
Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

下一个

Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia and allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

2015年 4月 7日
Turning 111 years old

Turning 111 years old

Born in 1904, Hector Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named.

2015年 4月 7日
Surfing to school

Surfing to school

Most mornings, a group of California friends hit the waves before school.

2015年 4月 7日
Thai army draft

Thai army draft

Transgenders, Buddhists and others participate in a Bangkok army draft.

2015年 4月 6日

精选图集

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐