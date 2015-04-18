The world's most influential people
Rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Pakistani schoolgirl and joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
France's National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
NBA commissioner Adam Silver. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Musician Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Businessman David Koch, named along with his brother Charles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Richard Linklater. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Television host John Oliver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Novelist Haruki Murakami. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
