版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 18日 星期六 09:50 BJT

The world's most influential people

Rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool
Close
2 / 30
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Close
3 / 30
Pakistani schoolgirl and joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Pakistani schoolgirl and joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Pakistani schoolgirl and joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
4 / 30
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adrien Helou

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adrien Helou

Reuters / 2015年 4月 11日 星期六
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Close
5 / 30
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2014年 8月 26日 星期二
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 30
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 30
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / 2014年 10月 17日 星期五
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
8 / 30
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2013年 11月 10日 星期日
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
9 / 30
U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 30
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Reuters / 2009年 2月 25日 星期三
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Close
11 / 30
Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 30
France's National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2014年 5月 1日 星期四
France's National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 30
Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / 2013年 5月 15日 星期三
Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
14 / 30
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
15 / 30
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 30
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 30
Television personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
Television personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 30
Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / 2012年 9月 9日 星期日
Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Close
19 / 30
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
20 / 30
NBA commissioner Adam Silver. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NBA commissioner Adam Silver. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2014年 4月 30日 星期三
NBA commissioner Adam Silver. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 30
Musician Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Musician Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Musician Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 30
Businessman David Koch, named along with his brother Charles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Businessman David Koch, named along with his brother Charles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 5月 6日 星期二
Businessman David Koch, named along with his brother Charles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 30
Director Richard Linklater. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Director Richard Linklater. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Director Richard Linklater. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
24 / 30
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 30
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Reuters / 2013年 6月 2日 星期日
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Close
26 / 30
Television host John Oliver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television host John Oliver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 10月 15日 星期三
Television host John Oliver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 30
Novelist Haruki Murakami. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Novelist Haruki Murakami. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Reuters / 2006年 10月 30日 星期一
Novelist Haruki Murakami. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Close
28 / 30
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
29 / 30
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
West Bank protests

West Bank protests

下一个

West Bank protests

West Bank protests

Palestinians mark Prisoners' Day in the West Bank.

2015年 4月 18日
Myanmar's endangered haircut

Myanmar's endangered haircut

Before colonial rule, all of Myanmar's boys and girls wore their hair in an ancient style. Now, only one village still continues the tradition.

2015年 4月 18日
Worst cities for traffic

Worst cities for traffic

The ten most gridlocked cities in the world.

2015年 4月 17日
Aerial acrobatics

Aerial acrobatics

How to impress the crowd at an air show.

2015年 4月 17日

精选图集

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐