Memorial Day

<p>A youth assists in carrying a giant flag during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>A man greets participants during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>People greet participants during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>President Barack Obama makes remarks during Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A member of a veteran's group looks on during a Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Elaine Mitchell looks at the program at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument before the start of a Memorial Day service on the Upper West Side of New York, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Jeff Lee of Lantana, Florida, leans against the gravestone of his father, Frank Lee, during a Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>A Girl Scouts Brownie runs through rows of graves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery during a flag placement event to commemorate Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A grave with rocks on top is seen after scout members placed flags at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Carlos Varon pays respect to war fallen soldiers while he places flags at graves at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>President Barack Obama lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns as a part of Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>World War Two veteran James Van Splunder (C) with his son retired U.S. Airforce colonel Tim, and army veterans, Morrison Chun and Ted Mauger (R), salute during a ceremony on Memorial Day at the World War II Memorial in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>US Army veteran Bob LeBlanc of Berkshire Hills, Massachusetts, stands at attention as he views the name of a fallen soldier from his hometown on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, as he joins hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>A floral wreath from a motorcycle group is seen as hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders rode on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>Youngsters wave American flags as they await the arrival of hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>Motorcycle riders (L-R) Doug and Diane Frame and Walter and Deanna Lyons of Manassas, Virginia, hold posters of fallen U.S. military personnel as they await the arrival of hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>Motorcycle riders fly the American flag as they ride with hundreds of thousands of fellow motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>Motorcycle riders gesture for the National Anthem in Fairfax, Virginia, as they prepare to join hundreds of thousands of other motorcycle riders gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>Visitors are reflected at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, before the Memorial Day weekend in Washington May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Cub Scout Ryan Swenor pauses at a gravesite of a U.S. military veteran at the Los Angeles National Cemetery during a flag placement event to commemorate Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>After placing roses atop the headstone, Amy Mixon of Fernandina Beach, Florida, clasps her hands at the grave of her husband Kelly Mixon at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A woman takes pictures of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, in Washington May 23, 2013. Memorial Day falls on May 27 this year. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Soldiers of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place a flag at a grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Soldiers salute as "Taps" is played during a military funeral nearby as they were placing flags on graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Shannon Day, a volunteer with Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, replaces broken flags at a Memorial Day display of United States flags on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

