版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 28日 星期二 10:10 BJT

Brazilian Navy's preparation

<p>A Brazilian Navy member ejects spent cartridges while shooting rubber bullets during an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A Brazilian Navy member ejects spent cartridges while shooting rubber bullets during an exhibition of theirmore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

A Brazilian Navy member ejects spent cartridges while shooting rubber bullets during an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat temore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat temore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat temore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 12
<p>A combination photo shows a balloon, representing the head of a terrorist is shot by members of the Brazilian Navy acting as snipers, during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A combination photo shows a balloon, representing the head of a terrorist is shot by members of the Brazilimore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

A combination photo shows a balloon, representing the head of a terrorist is shot by members of the Brazilian Navy acting as snipers, during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 12
<p>A member of the Brazilian Navy takes on the role of a sniper during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A member of the Brazilian Navy takes on the role of a sniper during an exhibition showcasing their operatiomore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

A member of the Brazilian Navy takes on the role of a sniper during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take on the role of snipers during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take on the role of snipers during an exhibition showcasing their operationalmore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

Members of the Brazilian Navy take on the role of snipers during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat temore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 12
<p>A member of the Brazilian Navy takes part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A member of the Brazilian Navy takes part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat more

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

A member of the Brazilian Navy takes part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist more

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat temore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
11 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of a exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of a exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist amore

2013年 5月 28日 星期二

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of a exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Memorial Day

Memorial Day

下一个

Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Scenes from a day of honor and remembrance.

2013年 5月 28日
Musician and puppeteer

Musician and puppeteer

An 84-year-old musician also crafts puppets from recycled garbage.

2013年 5月 25日
Horse-assisted therapy

Horse-assisted therapy

Mexico City's Minister of Public Security runs a program which uses horses to assist in therapy, helping hundreds of children with various mental as well as...

2013年 5月 23日
Chelsea Flower Show

Chelsea Flower Show

The Queen, Prince Harry as well as garden gnomes turn up at the 100th annual Chelsea Flower Show.

2013年 5月 22日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐