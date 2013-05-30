版本:
图片 | 2013年 5月 30日 星期四 21:00 BJT

Manhattanhenge

<p>People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street in New York City, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge", May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 5月 30日 星期四

<p>People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 5月 30日 星期四

<p>People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 5月 30日 星期四

<p>The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2013年 5月 30日 星期四

<p>People stop to view the sunset at 42nd Street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2013年 5月 30日 星期四

<p>The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", named by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)</p>

2013年 5月 30日 星期四

<p>The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2013年 5月 30日 星期四

<p>The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2013年 5月 30日 星期四

