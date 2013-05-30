版本:
France's first gay wedding

<p>Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) arrive for their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the country in decades. The law, backed by most French and feted by gay and lesbians as it came into force this month, makes France the 14th country to allow same-sex marriage despite heated street protests by conservatives, Catholics and extreme-right groups. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) arrive for their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the country in decades. The law, backed by most French and feted by gay and lesbians as it came into force this month, makes France the 14th country to allow same-sex marriage despite heated street protests by conservatives, Catholics and extreme-right groups. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react as they hold hands at their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react as they hold hands at their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Bruno Boileau (R) puts the ring on the finger of Vincent Autin as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Bruno Boileau (R) puts the ring on the finger of Vincent Autin as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau kiss after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau kiss after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau sign the register as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau sign the register as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau (3rdR) pose with Mayor Helene Mandroux (2ndR) as French Minister for Women's Rights and Government Spokesperson Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L rear) looks on after their wedding at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau (3rdR) pose with Mayor Helene Mandroux (2ndR) as French Minister for Women's Rights and Government Spokesperson Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L rear) looks on after their wedding at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hug family members after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hug family members after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Bruno Boileau (L) and Vincent Autin hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Bruno Boileau (L) and Vincent Autin hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau speak to journalists after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau speak to journalists after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Vincent Aubin (R) and Bruno Boileau (L) react on the terrace after their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

Vincent Aubin (R) and Bruno Boileau (L) react on the terrace after their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) wave from the terrace of the city hall after their wedding in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) wave from the terrace of the city hall after their wedding in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react from the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react from the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau react on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau react on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool

<p>Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau kiss on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool</p>

Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau kiss on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool

