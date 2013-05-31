版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 31日 星期五 11:00 BJT

Scripps National Spelling Bee

<p>Arvind Mahankali of New York holds his trophy after winning the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. Mahankali, a 13-year-old from Bayside Hills, New York, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling "knaidel," a kind of dumpling. Mahankali, a student at Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School, had finished third in the contest twice before. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Arvind Mahankali of New York holds his trophy after winning the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. Mahankali, a 13-year-old from Bayside Hills, New York, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling "knaidel," a kind of dumpling. Mahankali, a student at Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School, had finished third in the contest twice before. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Arvind Mahankali of New York ponders a word on his way to winning the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Arvind Mahankali of New York ponders a word on his way to winning the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Confetti falls on Arvind Mahankali of New York as he wins the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Confetti falls on Arvind Mahankali of New York as he wins the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>California student Isabel Cholbi of San Bernardino, reacts after spelling correctly in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

California student Isabel Cholbi of San Bernardino, reacts after spelling correctly in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Colorado student Eva Kitlen, of Niwot, shows her nervousness in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Colorado student Eva Kitlen, of Niwot, shows her nervousness in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Competitors watch during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Competitors watch during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Chinese student Katharine Wang of Shanghai, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Chinese student Katharine Wang of Shanghai, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Massachusetts student Amber Born of Marblehead pauses before answering correctly in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Massachusetts student Amber Born of Marblehead pauses before answering correctly in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Chicago student Richard Moraga spells during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Chicago student Richard Moraga spells during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>The legs of nervous competitors are seen before the start of the preliminary round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

The legs of nervous competitors are seen before the start of the preliminary round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Canadian student Cassandra Clowe-Coish of St. John's, closes her eyes after she spells correctly during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Canadian student Cassandra Clowe-Coish of St. John's, closes her eyes after she spells correctly during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Illinois student Piper Wynne Winkler, of Geneva, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Illinois student Piper Wynne Winkler, of Geneva, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Indiana student Mary Geneve Skirvin, of Nashville, Indiana, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Indiana student Mary Geneve Skirvin, of Nashville, Indiana, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>New York student Arvind Mahankali closes his eyes before he spells during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

New York student Arvind Mahankali closes his eyes before he spells during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Arizona student Christopher O'Connor, of Tucson, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Arizona student Christopher O'Connor, of Tucson, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Chinese student Katharine Wang, of Shanghai, (2nd L), congratulates Audrey Bantug, of San Ramon, California, in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Chinese student Katharine Wang, of Shanghai, (2nd L), congratulates Audrey Bantug, of San Ramon, California, in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Colorado students Himanvi Kopuri, of Denver, (L), and Eva Kitlen, of Niwot, (R), wish each other good luck before the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Colorado students Himanvi Kopuri, of Denver, (L), and Eva Kitlen, of Niwot, (R), wish each other good luck before the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Student Lowell Ruck, of Bangor, Maine, spells during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Student Lowell Ruck, of Bangor, Maine, spells during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Utah student Vismaya Kharkar, of Bountiful, reacts after correctly spelling a word putting her in the final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Utah student Vismaya Kharkar, of Bountiful, reacts after correctly spelling a word putting her in the final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

