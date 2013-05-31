Scripps National Spelling Bee
Arvind Mahankali of New York holds his trophy after winning the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. Mahankali, a 13-year-old from Bayside Hills, New York, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling "knaidel," a kind of dumpling. Mahankali, a student at Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School, had finished third in the contest twice before. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Arvind Mahankali of New York ponders a word on his way to winning the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Confetti falls on Arvind Mahankali of New York as he wins the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
California student Isabel Cholbi of San Bernardino, reacts after spelling correctly in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Colorado student Eva Kitlen, of Niwot, shows her nervousness in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Competitors watch during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Chinese student Katharine Wang of Shanghai, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Massachusetts student Amber Born of Marblehead pauses before answering correctly in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Chicago student Richard Moraga spells during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The legs of nervous competitors are seen before the start of the preliminary round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Canadian student Cassandra Clowe-Coish of St. John's, closes her eyes after she spells correctly during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Illinois student Piper Wynne Winkler, of Geneva, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Indiana student Mary Geneve Skirvin, of Nashville, Indiana, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
New York student Arvind Mahankali closes his eyes before he spells during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Arizona student Christopher O'Connor, of Tucson, reacts before being eliminated in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Chinese student Katharine Wang, of Shanghai, (2nd L), congratulates Audrey Bantug, of San Ramon, California, in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Colorado students Himanvi Kopuri, of Denver, (L), and Eva Kitlen, of Niwot, (R), wish each other good luck before the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Student Lowell Ruck, of Bangor, Maine, spells during the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Utah student Vismaya Kharkar, of Bountiful, reacts after correctly spelling a word putting her in the final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
