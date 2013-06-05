Imaging austerity: Rafael Marchante
A man sings and plays the tambourine at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchanmore
A man rests on a flight of stairs in front of the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon October 9, 2012. REUTERS/more
A woman hangs her laundry to dry at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante<more
A demonstrator wearing a mask of a pig smokes during a march against government austerity policies in centrmore
Municipal workers change a traffic sign in downtown Lisbon January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A dog stands on a flight of stairs at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marmore
A waiter awaits the arrival of customers to a restaurant at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013more
Two women talk in the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A boy skateboards in front of Jesus convent in Setubal April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTmore
A man rests on a bench at Rossio square in downtown Lisbon May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman scratches her back with a spoon during a protest in front of parliament in Lisbon October 16, 2012.more
A waiter smokes at the door of his restaurant in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchantmore
A woman runs by a zebra crossing at the Graca neighbourhood in Lisbon January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marcmore
Women embrace on a street of Mouraria neighbourhood in Lisbon December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchantemore
A demonstrator gestures as she speaks to a police officer during a protest against government austerity meamore
A woman jokes with a child walking at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchmore
A man rests at the "Cais das Colunas" in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rafaemore
A man walks along a street in Chiado neighbourhood in Lisbon October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchantemore
A woman holding a cigarette stands at the door of her house at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 30, 201more
A man walks at the "Cais das Colunas", in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rafaemore
A woman shakes a rug at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman shows her shoes to a man at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchantemore
Jorge, 33, who has been living on the streets for three months, plays with his dog as he speaks with a membmore
A woman looks out from a window and at a street at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERSmore
