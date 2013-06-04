Tiananmen Square today
A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. China accused the Umore
A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. China accused the United States of "prejudice" on Saturday after the U.S. State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in June 1989. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman poses in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Bmore
A woman poses in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors take pictures of a flag lowering ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kimore
Visitors take pictures of a flag lowering ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors sit on the ground to take a rest next to a paramilitary policeman standing guard at Tiananmen Squamore
Visitors sit on the ground to take a rest next to a paramilitary policeman standing guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing May 31, 2013. A group of families demanding justice for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have denounced new Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to launch political reforms, saying he was taking China "backwards towards Maoist orthodoxy". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hotel guides for delegates jump for their souvenir photo in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese Chamore
Hotel guides for delegates jump for their souvenir photo in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, outside of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the venue of the National People's Congress (NPC), March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A paramilitary police officer (3rd L) and a police officer (2nd R) ask a petitioner to stand up as he lies more
A paramilitary police officer (3rd L) and a police officer (2nd R) ask a petitioner to stand up as he lies on the ground after being stopped from petitioning, outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the ongoing annual session of China's parliament, also known as the National People's Congress (NPC), at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A security officer is reflected on a glass window as he stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People dumore
A security officer is reflected on a glass window as he stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony omore
A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A paramilitary police officer walks out from an underpass tunnel in Tiananmen Square, central Beijing Marchmore
A paramilitary police officer walks out from an underpass tunnel in Tiananmen Square, central Beijing March 2, 2013, before the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC). REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Security cameras are attached to a pole in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedonmore
Security cameras are attached to a pole in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently being held, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man takes a photograph using his mobile phone in front of a giant screen showing horsemen in Tiananmen Sqmore
A man takes a photograph using his mobile phone in front of a giant screen showing horsemen in Tiananmen Square October 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Traffic wardens chat near Beijing's Tiananmen Gate at a hazy night, October 8, 2012. China risks economic mmore
Traffic wardens chat near Beijing's Tiananmen Gate at a hazy night, October 8, 2012. China risks economic malaise, deepening unrest and ultimately even a crisis that could shake the Communist Party's grip on power unless its next leader, Xi Jinping, pushes through stalled reforms, experts close to the government have warned. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A security guard looks over Beijing's Tiananmen Square from inside the Great Hall of the People before the more
A security guard looks over Beijing's Tiananmen Square from inside the Great Hall of the People before the start of the meeting between the Tibetan provincial delegation and representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) in the Tibet Room March 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
People walk on Tiananmen Square opposite to the Great Hall of The People in Beijing where the National Peopmore
People walk on Tiananmen Square opposite to the Great Hall of The People in Beijing where the National People's Congress (NPC) is taking place March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Security forces march through a boulevard leading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a rehearsal for themore
Security forces march through a boulevard leading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of Communist China August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Paramilitary policemen stand guard in Tiananmen Square on a rainy day in Beijing June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Chmore
Paramilitary policemen stand guard in Tiananmen Square on a rainy day in Beijing June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Christina Hu
下一个
Scripps National Spelling Bee
Highlights from the annual national spelling competition that lead to Arvind Mahankali's win.
France's first gay wedding
Vincent Autin and Bruno Boileau are the first same-sex couple to marry in France.
Manhattanhenge
"Manhattanhenge" occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...
U.N. peacekeepers
International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers marks the role they play in keeping the peace worldwide.
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.