Homeless in Greece

<p>Michael, 36-year-old and unemployed, poses by an abandoned open-air cinema in central Athens February 8, 2013. Michael worked as a hotel clerk for over fifteen years but when the hotel closed he was unable to find work and in late 2011 became homeless. Two months later he was diagnosed with lymph node and thyroid cancer. He now lives outside a church. Since the debt crisis erupted in 2009, hundreds of thousands of Greeks have lost their jobs and the unemployment rate in the country reached 26.8 percent in March, new figures show. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Michael, 36-year-old and unemployed, poses by an abandoned open-air cinema in central Athens February 8, 2013. Michael worked as a hotel clerk for over fifteen years but when the hotel closed he was unable to find work and in late 2011 became homeless. Two months later he was diagnosed with lymph node and thyroid cancer. He now lives outside a church. Since the debt crisis erupted in 2009, hundreds of thousands of Greeks have lost their jobs and the unemployment rate in the country reached 26.8 percent in March, new figures show. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Andy, a 53-year-old unemployed German immigrant from Dusseldorf, sits by his makeshift home at a deserted harbour storage building in the port of Piraeus, near Athens April 13, 2013. Andy worked in Greece for many years became homeless after he lost his job six years ago. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Andy, a 53-year-old unemployed German immigrant from Dusseldorf, sits by his makeshift home at a deserted harbour storage building in the port of Piraeus, near Athens April 13, 2013. Andy worked in Greece for many years became homeless after he lost his job six years ago. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Boris Potev, a 56-year-old Bulgarian immigrant, lies on a mattress amid garbage in an Athens suburb April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Boris Potev, a 56-year-old Bulgarian immigrant, lies on a mattress amid garbage in an Athens suburb April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Matheos, 58, stands next to the makeshift shelter where he has lived since late 2011, on a hill in central Athens January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Matheos, 58, stands next to the makeshift shelter where he has lived since late 2011, on a hill in central Athens January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Ethiopian immigrant Maximos, a 43-year-old who lost his job in 2010, stands by the makeshift tent where he lives in a park in central Athens February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Ethiopian immigrant Maximos, a 43-year-old who lost his job in 2010, stands by the makeshift tent where he lives in a park in central Athens February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Romanian truck driver Adrian, a 51-year-old who lost his job in 2010 when the lorry company he was working for closed down, looks inside a a cardboard box in Athens January 18, 2013. Adrian now survives by collecting scrap and lives in an abandoned warehouse in Athens central vegetable market. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Romanian truck driver Adrian, a 51-year-old who lost his job in 2010 when the lorry company he was working for closed down, looks inside a a cardboard box in Athens January 18, 2013. Adrian now survives by collecting scrap and lives in an abandoned warehouse in Athens central vegetable market. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Alexis, a 43-year-old former cycling champion, begs as he sits on his mattress in central Athens January 20, 2013. Alexis became homeless when he lost his job in 2004, and became a drug addict in the following months. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Alexis, a 43-year-old former cycling champion, begs as he sits on his mattress in central Athens January 20, 2013. Alexis became homeless when he lost his job in 2004, and became a drug addict in the following months. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A Greek Orthodox monk walks past two homeless men sleeping outside a hospital in central Athens May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A Greek Orthodox monk walks past two homeless men sleeping outside a hospital in central Athens May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Michael, 36-year-old and unemployed, begs outside a church in central Athens May 1, 2013. Michael worked as a hotel clerk for over fifteen years but when the hotel closed he was unable to find work and in late 2011 became homeless, two months later he was diagnosed with lymph node and thyroid cancer. He now lives outside a church. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Michael, 36-year-old and unemployed, begs outside a church in central Athens May 1, 2013. Michael worked as a hotel clerk for over fifteen years but when the hotel closed he was unable to find work and in late 2011 became homeless, two months later he was diagnosed with lymph node and thyroid cancer. He now lives outside a church. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Food is seen through the cracked windshield of an abandoned vehicle, which a homeless man lives in, under a bridge in central Athens February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Food is seen through the cracked windshield of an abandoned vehicle, which a homeless man lives in, under a bridge in central Athens February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Adrian, a 51-year-old from Romania, extracts copper from a cable in central Athens January 18, 2013. Living and working in Greece for over a decade, Adrian lost his job in 2011 when the lorry company he was working for closed down. He now lives in an abandoned warehouse in an Athens vegetable market and survives by collecting scrap. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Adrian, a 51-year-old from Romania, extracts copper from a cable in central Athens January 18, 2013. Living and working in Greece for over a decade, Adrian lost his job in 2011 when the lorry company he was working for closed down. He now lives in an abandoned warehouse in an Athens vegetable market and survives by collecting scrap. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Savas, a 34-year-old who became homeless in 2009 after losing his job, sleeps in a tent at an open air photographic exhibition of homeless people organised by a charity called Klimaka in central Athens April 14, 2013. Savas became homeless after he had lost his job in 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Savas, a 34-year-old who became homeless in 2009 after losing his job, sleeps in a tent at an open air photographic exhibition of homeless people organised by a charity called Klimaka in central Athens April 14, 2013. Savas became homeless after he had lost his job in 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, sleeps under a bridge in central Athens May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, sleeps under a bridge in central Athens May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, drinks coffee after waking up next to her boyfriend Dimitrios in central Athens May 26, 2013. Dimitrios, 51, was a dancer in a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, drinks coffee after waking up next to her boyfriend Dimitrios in central Athens May 26, 2013. Dimitrios, 51, was a dancer in a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, washes after waking up under a bridge in central Athens May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, washes after waking up under a bridge in central Athens May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Dimitrios, 51, watches as his girlfriend Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, put on make up after waking up under a bridge in central Athens May 26, 2013. Dimitrios was a dancer for a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Dimitrios, 51, watches as his girlfriend Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, put on make up after waking up under a bridge in central Athens May 26, 2013. Dimitrios was a dancer for a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens May 15, 2013. Dimitrios, 51, was a dancer for a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens May 15, 2013. Dimitrios, 51, was a dancer for a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Yannis, a 53-year-old unemployed chef, sits with his head in his hands in front of a graffiti mural in central Athens January 28, 2013. Yannis was a chef for over 19 years, until he lost his job in 2010 and a year later became homeless. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Yannis, a 53-year-old unemployed chef, sits with his head in his hands in front of a graffiti mural in central Athens January 28, 2013. Yannis was a chef for over 19 years, until he lost his job in 2010 and a year later became homeless. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Vassilis, a 35-year-old who has been treated for severe physiological issues, sits in the afternoon sun under the bridge where he has lived for the last year and a half in central Athens May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Vassilis, a 35-year-old who has been treated for severe physiological issues, sits in the afternoon sun under the bridge where he has lived for the last year and a half in central Athens May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Giorgos, 50, sits with his belongings under a bridge, where he lives with a group of other homeless people, in central Athens May 25, 2013. Giorgos was forced to close down the billiard hall he owned in 2006, and spent time in prison for not paying his social security debts. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Giorgos, 50, sits with his belongings under a bridge, where he lives with a group of other homeless people, in central Athens May 25, 2013. Giorgos was forced to close down the billiard hall he owned in 2006, and spent time in prison for not paying his social security debts. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Michael, a 36-year-old unemployed clerk, sits in the sun near a bridge in central Athens May 24, 2013. Michael worked as a hotel clerk for over fifteen years but when the hotel closed he was unable to find work and in late 2011 became homeless, two months later he was diagnosed with lymph node and thyroid cancer. He now lives outside a church. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Michael, a 36-year-old unemployed clerk, sits in the sun near a bridge in central Athens May 24, 2013. Michael worked as a hotel clerk for over fifteen years but when the hotel closed he was unable to find work and in late 2011 became homeless, two months later he was diagnosed with lymph node and thyroid cancer. He now lives outside a church. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Yiorgos, a 40-year-old who became homeless in 2010 after his grocery shop went out of business, sleeps outdoors in central Athens February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Yiorgos, a 40-year-old who became homeless in 2010 after his grocery shop went out of business, sleeps outdoors in central Athens February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Stephanos, 42, smokes a cigarette as he sits on a rug in central Athens May 16, 2013. Stephanos became homeless in late 2012 when the clothes shop where he had worked for over a decade closed down and he had no income to pay for his flat. He now lives next to a church in central Athens and eats in soup kitchens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Stephanos, 42, smokes a cigarette as he sits on a rug in central Athens May 16, 2013. Stephanos became homeless in late 2012 when the clothes shop where he had worked for over a decade closed down and he had no income to pay for his flat. He now lives next to a church in central Athens and eats in soup kitchens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>People take part in a protest organised by a charity called Klimaka in Athens April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

People take part in a protest organised by a charity called Klimaka in Athens April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>People line up to receive food outside Klimaka, a charity that works with the homeless, in Athens February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

People line up to receive food outside Klimaka, a charity that works with the homeless, in Athens February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A man waits to receive food outside Klimaka, a charity that works with the homeless, in Athens February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A man waits to receive food outside Klimaka, a charity that works with the homeless, in Athens February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Adrian, a 51-year-old Romanian truck driver who lost his job in 2010 when the lorry company he was working for closed down, sits with his head in his hands in central Athens January 18, 2013. Adrian survives by collecting scrap and lives in an abandoned warehouse in Athens central vegetable market. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Adrian, a 51-year-old Romanian truck driver who lost his job in 2010 when the lorry company he was working for closed down, sits with his head in his hands in central Athens January 18, 2013. Adrian survives by collecting scrap and lives in an abandoned warehouse in Athens central vegetable market. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Homeless men, 41-year-old Argiris (R) and 76-year-old Alexopoulos (L), sleep by the entrance of a metro station in central Athens January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Homeless men, 41-year-old Argiris (R) and 76-year-old Alexopoulos (L), sleep by the entrance of a metro station in central Athens January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A homeless scrap collector sleeps outside in central Athens May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A homeless scrap collector sleeps outside in central Athens May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A homeless scrap collector sleeps outside in central Athens May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Sotiris, a 34-year-old and former plumber, sleeps on a pavement in central Athens January 20, 2013. Sotiris has written on the box, "My name is Sotiris, I'm 34, I'm homeless, I've been an orphan since the age of three and a half and unfortunately now I'm HIV positive, have lost my job and the house I was staying in." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Sotiris, a 34-year-old and former plumber, sleeps on a pavement in central Athens January 20, 2013. Sotiris has written on the box, "My name is Sotiris, I'm 34, I'm homeless, I've been an orphan since the age of three and a half and unfortunately now I'm HIV positive, have lost my job and the house I was staying in." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A washing line with clothes hanging on it is seen in an abandoned warehouse in the central vegetable market in Athens January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A washing line with clothes hanging on it is seen in an abandoned warehouse in the central vegetable market in Athens January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Costas, 63, and Rodoula (L), 28, who have been unemployed for over five years, watch television in an abandoned building in central Athens April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Costas, 63, and Rodoula (L), 28, who have been unemployed for over five years, watch television in an abandoned building in central Athens April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Tareq, a 46-year-old unemployed painter, sits in the shed where he lives at an abandoned factory in central Athens May 30, 2013. Tareq, a Syrian refugee, who lived in Greece during the 1990s, returned to Syria, but fled back to Greece in 2012, to escape the violence there. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tareq, a 46-year-old unemployed painter, sits in the shed where he lives at an abandoned factory in central Athens May 30, 2013. Tareq, a Syrian refugee, who lived in Greece during the 1990s, returned to Syria, but fled back to Greece in 2012, to escape the violence there. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Tareq, a 46-year-old unemployed painter, is reflected in a mirror in the shed where he lives at an abandoned factory in central Athens May 30, 2013. Tareq, a Syrian refugee, who lived in Greece during the 1990s, returned to Syria, but fled back to Greece in 2012, to escape the violence there. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tareq, a 46-year-old unemployed painter, is reflected in a mirror in the shed where he lives at an abandoned factory in central Athens May 30, 2013. Tareq, a Syrian refugee, who lived in Greece during the 1990s, returned to Syria, but fled back to Greece in 2012, to escape the violence there. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Alexandros, a 42-year-old from Serres in northern Greece, sits in the abandoned car he lives in, at the port of Piareus near Athens April 10, 2013. Alexandros owned a plant shop in Athens until 2010, when it was forced to close, he became homeless soon after. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Alexandros, a 42-year-old from Serres in northern Greece, sits in the abandoned car he lives in, at the port of Piareus near Athens April 10, 2013. Alexandros owned a plant shop in Athens until 2010, when it was forced to close, he became homeless soon after. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Homeless people sleep outdoors in central Athens April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Homeless people sleep outdoors in central Athens April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Homeless people sleep outdoors in central Athens April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Stephanos, 42, washes his face before setting off to look for a job in Athens May 16, 2013. Stephanos became homeless in late 2012 when the clothes shop, where he had worked for over a decade, closed down and he had no income to pay for his flat. He now lives next to a church in central Athens and eats in soup kitchens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Stephanos, 42, washes his face before setting off to look for a job in Athens May 16, 2013. Stephanos became homeless in late 2012 when the clothes shop, where he had worked for over a decade, closed down and he had no income to pay for his flat. He now lives next to a church in central Athens and eats in soup kitchens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Stephanos, 42, is reflected in a mirror as he combs his hair before setting off to look for a job in Athens May 16, 2013. Stephanos became homeless in late 2012 when the clothes shop, where he had worked for over a decade, closed down and he had no income to pay for his flat. He now lives next to a church in central Athens and eats in soup kitchens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Stephanos, 42, is reflected in a mirror as he combs his hair before setting off to look for a job in Athens May 16, 2013. Stephanos became homeless in late 2012 when the clothes shop, where he had worked for over a decade, closed down and he had no income to pay for his flat. He now lives next to a church in central Athens and eats in soup kitchens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Giorgos, a 58-year-old who became homeless five years ago when he lost his job, sits on a park bench in Athens May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Giorgos, a 58-year-old who became homeless five years ago when he lost his job, sits on a park bench in Athens May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Homeless immigrants from Syria and north Africa sit near their home in the central train station, Athens May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Homeless immigrants from Syria and north Africa sit near their home in the central train station, Athens May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

