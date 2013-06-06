版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 7日 星期五 02:55 BJT

Putin and his wife split

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila attend a service, conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, to mark the start of his term as Russia's new president at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila attend a service, conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirimore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila attend a service, conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, to mark the start of his term as Russia's new president at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
1 / 20
<p> Valdimir Putin stands with his wife Lyudmila after arriving to vote in a polling station in Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Valdimir Putin stands with his wife Lyudmila after arriving to vote in a polling station in Moscow March 4more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Valdimir Putin stands with his wife Lyudmila after arriving to vote in a polling station in Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
2 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila (C) talk to a census-taker as they participate in a nationwide population count at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 16, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila (C) talk to a census-taker as they participate in a nationwide populatmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila (C) talk to a census-taker as they participate in a nationwide population count at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 16, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool

Close
3 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila walk to a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila walk to a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Pool

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila walk to a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Pool

Close
4 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential elections at a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential elections at a polling station in Moscowmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential elections at a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
5 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential election at a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential election at a polling station in Moscow more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential election at a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
6 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin dines with his wife Lyudmila in St. Petersburg December 22, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Vladimir Putin dines with his wife Lyudmila in St. Petersburg December 22, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin dines with his wife Lyudmila in St. Petersburg December 22, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
7 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin toasts with his wife Lyudmila as they visit a restaurant in Moscow after voting in elections December 2, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Vladimir Putin toasts with his wife Lyudmila as they visit a restaurant in Moscow after voting in electionsmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin toasts with his wife Lyudmila as they visit a restaurant in Moscow after voting in elections December 2, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
8 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive for an official dinner in Hohen Luckow June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive for an official dinner in Hohen Luckow June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive for an official dinner in Hohen Luckow June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
9 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila hold candles during the funeral ceremony of former President Boris Yeltsin in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 25, 2007. REUTERS/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila hold candles during the funeral ceremony of former President Boris Yelmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila hold candles during the funeral ceremony of former President Boris Yeltsin in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 25, 2007. REUTERS/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN

Close
10 / 20
<p>(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President George Bush and Putin's wife Lyudmila attend the burial ceremony of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow April 25, 2007. REUTERS/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN</p>

(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President George Bush and Putmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President George Bush and Putin's wife Lyudmila attend the burial ceremony of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow April 25, 2007. REUTERS/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN

Close
11 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila Putina greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Peterhof palace before a social dinner at the start of the G8 Summit in St Petersburg, Russia, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila Putina greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Peterhof palamore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila Putina greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Peterhof palace before a social dinner at the start of the G8 Summit in St Petersburg, Russia, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
12 / 20
<p>France's President Jacques Chirac (L) flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Vladimir Putin while Russia's first lady Lyudmila smiles during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

France's President Jacques Chirac (L) flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Vladimir Putin while Russia's fimore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

France's President Jacques Chirac (L) flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Vladimir Putin while Russia's first lady Lyudmila smiles during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila speak to then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and his wife Doris Schroeder-Koepf as they arrive for the military parade in Moscow, May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila speak to then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and his wife Doris Smore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila speak to then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and his wife Doris Schroeder-Koepf as they arrive for the military parade in Moscow, May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

Close
14 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive at a polling station in Moscow, March 14, 2004. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive at a polling station in Moscow, March 14, 2004. REUTERS/Alexanmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive at a polling station in Moscow, March 14, 2004. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

Close
15 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila approach the polling station in Moscow, December 7, 2003. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila approach the polling station in Moscow, December 7, 2003. REUTERS/Viktmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila approach the polling station in Moscow, December 7, 2003. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

Close
16 / 20
<p>(L-R) Then First Lady Laura Bush, then President George W. Bush,Vladimir Putin and Lyudmila Putina chat prior to the Water and Music Show at the Peterhof Palace outside St.Petersburg May 31, 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Mladen Antonov</p>

(L-R) Then First Lady Laura Bush, then President George W. Bush,Vladimir Putin and Lyudmila Putina chat primore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

(L-R) Then First Lady Laura Bush, then President George W. Bush,Vladimir Putin and Lyudmila Putina chat prior to the Water and Music Show at the Peterhof Palace outside St.Petersburg May 31, 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Mladen Antonov

Close
17 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin waves to supporters with his wife Lyudmila as he leaves the village of Saint Emilion after a visit to southwestern France, February 12, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Vladimir Putin waves to supporters with his wife Lyudmila as he leaves the village of Saint Emilion after amore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin waves to supporters with his wife Lyudmila as he leaves the village of Saint Emilion after a visit to southwestern France, February 12, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila cross themselves during Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, early April 15, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila cross themselves during Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila cross themselves during Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, early April 15, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin comforts Lyudmila Narusova, widow of former St Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak during a farewell ceremony in Tavrichesky Palace February 24. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Vladimir Putin comforts Lyudmila Narusova, widow of former St Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak during a farmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vladimir Putin comforts Lyudmila Narusova, widow of former St Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak during a farewell ceremony in Tavrichesky Palace February 24. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

下一个

Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...

2013年 6月 7日
Philadelphia building collapse

Philadelphia building collapse

Rescue crews search through rubble after a building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia, killing six people and injuring 14 others.

2013年 6月 6日
Battle for Qusair

Battle for Qusair

Syrian forces and their Hezbollah militant allies seize control of the border town of Qusair.

2013年 6月 6日
Istanbul's demonstrations

Istanbul's demonstrations

An Istanbul protest, against the destruction of trees in a park, has spiraled into fierce anti-government demonstrations throughout the city.

2013年 6月 5日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐