Putin and his wife split
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila attend a service, conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirimore
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila attend a service, conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, to mark the start of his term as Russia's new president at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
Valdimir Putin stands with his wife Lyudmila after arriving to vote in a polling station in Moscow March 4more
Valdimir Putin stands with his wife Lyudmila after arriving to vote in a polling station in Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila (C) talk to a census-taker as they participate in a nationwide populatmore
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila (C) talk to a census-taker as they participate in a nationwide population count at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 16, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila walk to a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Pool
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential elections at a polling station in Moscowmore
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential elections at a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential election at a polling station in Moscow more
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential election at a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Vladimir Putin dines with his wife Lyudmila in St. Petersburg December 22, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlmore
Vladimir Putin dines with his wife Lyudmila in St. Petersburg December 22, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin toasts with his wife Lyudmila as they visit a restaurant in Moscow after voting in electionsmore
Vladimir Putin toasts with his wife Lyudmila as they visit a restaurant in Moscow after voting in elections December 2, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive for an official dinner in Hohen Luckow June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chmore
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive for an official dinner in Hohen Luckow June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila hold candles during the funeral ceremony of former President Boris Yelmore
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila hold candles during the funeral ceremony of former President Boris Yeltsin in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 25, 2007. REUTERS/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN
(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President George Bush and Putmore
(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President George Bush and Putin's wife Lyudmila attend the burial ceremony of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow April 25, 2007. REUTERS/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila Putina greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Peterhof palamore
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila Putina greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Peterhof palace before a social dinner at the start of the G8 Summit in St Petersburg, Russia, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
France's President Jacques Chirac (L) flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Vladimir Putin while Russia's fimore
France's President Jacques Chirac (L) flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Vladimir Putin while Russia's first lady Lyudmila smiles during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila speak to then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and his wife Doris Smore
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila speak to then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and his wife Doris Schroeder-Koepf as they arrive for the military parade in Moscow, May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive at a polling station in Moscow, March 14, 2004. REUTERS/Alexanmore
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive at a polling station in Moscow, March 14, 2004. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila approach the polling station in Moscow, December 7, 2003. REUTERS/Viktmore
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila approach the polling station in Moscow, December 7, 2003. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
(L-R) Then First Lady Laura Bush, then President George W. Bush,Vladimir Putin and Lyudmila Putina chat primore
(L-R) Then First Lady Laura Bush, then President George W. Bush,Vladimir Putin and Lyudmila Putina chat prior to the Water and Music Show at the Peterhof Palace outside St.Petersburg May 31, 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Mladen Antonov
Vladimir Putin waves to supporters with his wife Lyudmila as he leaves the village of Saint Emilion after amore
Vladimir Putin waves to supporters with his wife Lyudmila as he leaves the village of Saint Emilion after a visit to southwestern France, February 12, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila cross themselves during Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral more
Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila cross themselves during Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, early April 15, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Vladimir Putin comforts Lyudmila Narusova, widow of former St Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak during a farmore
Vladimir Putin comforts Lyudmila Narusova, widow of former St Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak during a farewell ceremony in Tavrichesky Palace February 24. REUTERS/Stringer
