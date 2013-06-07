Los Angeles SWAT drill
SWAT team members rappel down a helicopter during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 Natiomore
SWAT team members rappel down a helicopter during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. The drill conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department highlights various counter terrorism tactics in response to a mock incident involving armed gunmen and weapons of mass destruction. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists during a live counter terrorism demonstration fmore
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2more
SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2more
SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angelmore
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriffs department conduct a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angelmore
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department conduct a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
下一个
Burning for Tibet
Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...
Polluted waterways
Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.
Imaging austerity: Rafael Marchante
As Portugal enters a third year of recession, Lisbon-based photographer Rafael Marchante reflects on covering the country's hidden and silent crisis.
Tiananmen Square today
The State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its Tiananmen Square crackdown in June 1989. A look at the iconic square now.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.