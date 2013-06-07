版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 8日 星期六 05:40 BJT

Downtime between Turkish protests

<p>A woman sells Turkish flags, with an image of the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk depicted on them, as anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A woman sells Turkish flags, with an image of the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk depicted omore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

A woman sells Turkish flags, with an image of the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk depicted on them, as anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 18
<p>Anti-government protesters and other men pray during Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protesters and other men pray during Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 201more

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Anti-government protesters and other men pray during Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 18
<p>People practice yoga in Gezi Park at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

People practice yoga in Gezi Park at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

People practice yoga in Gezi Park at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
3 / 18
<p>Anti-government protester Hassan, a 67-year-old pensioner, takes part in Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protester Hassan, a 67-year-old pensioner, takes part in Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksimore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Anti-government protester Hassan, a 67-year-old pensioner, takes part in Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 18
<p>Anti-government protesters, one wearing a T-shirt with an image of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, pray during Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protesters, one wearing a T-shirt with an image of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavemore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Anti-government protesters, one wearing a T-shirt with an image of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, pray during Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 18
<p>People place notes bearing their messages on a tree at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

People place notes bearing their messages on a tree at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osmamore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

People place notes bearing their messages on a tree at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 18
<p>Tourists take photos in Istanbul's Taksim square June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tourists take photos in Istanbul's Taksim square June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Tourists take photos in Istanbul's Taksim square June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 18
<p>Protesters play volleyball at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Protesters play volleyball at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Protesters play volleyball at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
8 / 18
<p>Protesters rest near their tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Protesters rest near their tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyamore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Protesters rest near their tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
9 / 18
<p>Tourists make their way through a barricaded street near Istanbul's Taksim square June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tourists make their way through a barricaded street near Istanbul's Taksim square June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yamore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Tourists make their way through a barricaded street near Istanbul's Taksim square June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 18
<p>Protesters rest in a damaged public bus at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Protesters rest in a damaged public bus at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Smore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Protesters rest in a damaged public bus at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
11 / 18
<p>Protesters sleep near tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Protesters sleep near tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenovmore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Protesters sleep near tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
12 / 18
<p>An anti-government protester looks at Istanbul's Taksim square June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-government protester looks at Istanbul's Taksim square June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

An anti-government protester looks at Istanbul's Taksim square June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
13 / 18
<p>A protester sleeps inside a structure, which was damaged during the recent protests, at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester sleeps inside a structure, which was damaged during the recent protests, at Taksim Square in Ismore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

A protester sleeps inside a structure, which was damaged during the recent protests, at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
14 / 18
<p>A woman reads messages stuck to a damaged vehicle at Taksim square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A woman reads messages stuck to a damaged vehicle at Taksim square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad more

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

A woman reads messages stuck to a damaged vehicle at Taksim square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
15 / 18
<p>A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricademore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 18
<p>Guy Fawkes masks are seen on the ground as anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Guy Fawkes masks are seen on the ground as anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square Jumore

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Guy Fawkes masks are seen on the ground as anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
17 / 18
<p>Seyfi Yasar, a waiter, pauses while smoking next to barricades outside of a hotel which he works for, near Taksim square in central Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Seyfi Yasar, a waiter, pauses while smoking next to barricades outside of a hotel which he works for, near more

2013年 6月 8日 星期六

Seyfi Yasar, a waiter, pauses while smoking next to barricades outside of a hotel which he works for, near Taksim square in central Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Yemen's gun culture

Yemen's gun culture

下一个

Yemen's gun culture

Yemen's gun culture

Yemen is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. It is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols.

2013年 6月 7日
Floods ravage central Europe

Floods ravage central Europe

Flooding has forced thousands from their homes across central Europe, killing at least 12 people.

2013年 6月 7日
Erdogan returns to Turkey

Erdogan returns to Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returns to Turkey, arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport greeted by his supporters.

2013年 6月 7日
Putin and his wife split

Putin and his wife split

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, said on television that they have separated and their marriage is over.

2013年 6月 7日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐