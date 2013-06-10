Roller Derby champs
A member of the Penn Jersey roller derby team from Philadelphia talks on the phone outside the National Chamore
A member of the Penn Jersey roller derby team from Philadelphia talks on the phone outside the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. Roller derby is a real, full-contact sport, played at fast pace by all-volunteer teams on a banked oval track and was created in 1935 by Leo Seltzer in Chicago. Juniors are aged 7-16 and play on teams of ability, not age, and have feisty skater names such as Lil Bruiser, Ripper N Half, and Felony Melanie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emily Stockman, 31, from Seattle, applies make-up before the National Championship for Banked Track Roller more
Emily Stockman, 31, from Seattle, applies make-up before the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Raquel Bell, 27, of the Sugartown Roller Derby in Oxnard sits with her equipment at the National Championshmore
Raquel Bell, 27, of the Sugartown Roller Derby in Oxnard sits with her equipment at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior skaters from the Oxnard Sugartown Sugar Babies prepare to compete at the National Championship for Bmore
Junior skaters from the Oxnard Sugartown Sugar Babies prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sierra Olea, 12, of the Sugartown Sugar Babies from Oxnard, warms up at the National Championship for Bankemore
Sierra Olea, 12, of the Sugartown Sugar Babies from Oxnard, warms up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Juniors participate in the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, more
Juniors participate in the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Demore
Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship formore
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship formore
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Rmore
Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
SpongeBob SquarePants tape is seen on the toe of a skate at the National Championship for Banked Track Rollmore
SpongeBob SquarePants tape is seen on the toe of a skate at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Tracmore
Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A skater called "Lil Bruiser" from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls waits to compete at the National Championmore
A skater called "Lil Bruiser" from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls waits to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl has her helmet adjusted before competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby more
A girl has her helmet adjusted before competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Rmore
Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship formore
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship formore
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Girls reach out to congratulate a winning team at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby imore
Girls reach out to congratulate a winning team at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship formore
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A skater's relative holds up a sign at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angelmore
A skater's relative holds up a sign at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zoa Benton (L), 17, is hugged by her mother, Shawn Ziegler, after competing at the National Championship fomore
Zoa Benton (L), 17, is hugged by her mother, Shawn Ziegler, after competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior skaters from the Tilted Thunder Peeps and the Sugartown Roller Derby compete at the National Champiomore
Junior skaters from the Tilted Thunder Peeps and the Sugartown Roller Derby compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Skaters from the Junior LA Derby Dolls take a timeout at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller more
Skaters from the Junior LA Derby Dolls take a timeout at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Natasha Tunaitis, 31, of the Penn Jersey Roller Derby from Philadelphia, displays a roller derby tattoo at more
Natasha Tunaitis, 31, of the Penn Jersey Roller Derby from Philadelphia, displays a roller derby tattoo at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sierra Olea (R), 12, and Norelyn Herrera, 8, from Oxnard, warm up at the National Championship for Banked Tmore
Sierra Olea (R), 12, and Norelyn Herrera, 8, from Oxnard, warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship formore
Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Relatives of junior skaters cheer them on at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Losmore
Relatives of junior skaters cheer them on at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keylee Rosa, 3, looks at a mannequin at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angemore
Keylee Rosa, 3, looks at a mannequin at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
Homeless in Greece
According to a 2009 recording by the ministry of health and welfare, the number of homeless in Greece was estimated at 7,720 people, according to 2013...
Los Angeles SWAT drill
SWAT team members pretend to take down actors playing the role of terrorists during a live counter terrorism demonstration.
Burning for Tibet
Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...
Polluted waterways
Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.