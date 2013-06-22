In Mandela's shadow
School children walk past a sign with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, Jmore
School children walk past a sign with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Geese swim by a dam near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. more
Geese swim by a dam near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A dance group runs to rehearsal near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 12more
A dance group runs to rehearsal near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUmore
A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man gets an early morning hair cut near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunumore
A man gets an early morning hair cut near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once livedmore
A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
The first official passport of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela is smore
The first official passport of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A boxing glove donated and signed by Laila Ali, daughter of retired heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali,more
A boxing glove donated and signed by Laila Ali, daughter of retired heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is seen at the office of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Calendar entries recording blood pressure levels (BP) of former South African president and anti-apartheid more
Calendar entries recording blood pressure levels (BP) of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela while he was in jail is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children from the Rainbow-Hill Christian school wait to sing to wish former South African President Nelson more
Children from the Rainbow-Hill Christian school wait to sing to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela well outside his house in Houghton June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children walk to school near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. more
Children walk to school near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Boys ride a horse near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. more
Boys ride a horse near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman hand washes clothes near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13more
A woman hand washes clothes near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Men unload melons from an ox wagon near former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June more
Men unload melons from an ox wagon near former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A shepherd takes his sheep to a pasture near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qmore
A shepherd takes his sheep to a pasture near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Children walk to school, near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 14, 2013. more
Children walk to school, near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
