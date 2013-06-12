版本:
中国
Inside Hong Kong

<p>Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2013, to mark the 24th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A mainland Chinese visitor, wearing a T-shirt featuring a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, tours in front of the Forever Blooming Bauhinia sculpture, a gift from Chinese government to the territory in 1997, in Hong Kong, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A peak tram passes a tram station on Hong Kong island February 1,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A peak tram passes a tram station on Hong Kong island February 1,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Mainland Chinese visitors pose in front of a castle at Hong Kong Disneyland February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Hong Kong policemen ask mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train station with packages of diapers to be parallel imported into Shenzhen for resale August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A pro-democracy protester carries a flag of the Goddess of Democracy during a demonstration in Hong Kong May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Shoppers from mainland China wait for their guide in front of a Christmas installation outside Times Square shopping mall at the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>People walk inside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre as the sun sets behind the Hong Kong skyline October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Customers dine inside a restaurant offering a 'End of the World' dinner menu, which costs HK$2112.12 ($272) per person, in Hong Kong December 21, 2012. The menu consisting of five dishes had been fully booked by about 200 people. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A puppeteer participates during a Chinese New Year evening parade at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>An airport security personnel takes a body temperature reading of a boy as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A family leaves the Hong Kong Airport after landing in the city March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A family leaves the Hong Kong Airport after landing in the city March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Shoppers walk inside flagship store of Japanese fashion house Uniqlo at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay shopping district May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>James Gannaban, a regular consumer of men's skin care products and services, undergoes a skin care demonstration at a spa in Hong Kong December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Eric Wong, managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, poses in a modified capsule bed inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. The beds, which are modified for the Hong Kong market, have adjustable ceilings, a larger air conditioner and a TV. They are aimed at university students and budget mainland Chinese travellers visiting the territory and will cost $450 a month or $30 a night, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying poses with copies of his maiden policy address at a news conference in Hong Kong January 16, 2013. Hong Kong leader Leung made his maiden policy speech, unveiling policies aimed at reviving his battered reputation, such as increasing land supply to cool a hot property market, fighting pollution and boosting welfare. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Photographers attach souvenirs to their camera flash devices during the opening of the new Amazing Asian Animals enclosure in Hong Kong Ocean Park August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Students cover their eyes with red ribbons as a symbolic gesture of refusing to be "hoodwinked" during a protest against a new Chinese national education course in Hong Kong August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>People cover their faces with newspapers while queuing for free McMuffins at a McDonald's outlet at Sham Shui Po, one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A cook works surrounded by roast chickens and ducks at his restaurant in Hong Kong December 17, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile</p>

<p>A protester holds a mask, depicting Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, during a protest calling for legislative restrictions on standard working hours, on Labour Day in Hong Kong May 1, 2013. The characters on the mask read, "Evil". REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Gigi Chao, the daughter of Hong Kong property tycoon Cecil Chao Sze-tsung, reads marriage proposal emails at her office in Hong Kong September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A U.S. Navy personnel stands guard on board the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5) as it docks at Tsim Sha Tsui for routine port visit in Hong Kong April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A wedding couple pose in front of a five-metre-high (16 ft) sculpture "Pentateuque" by contemporary French artist Fabien Merelle being displayed in Statue Square at Hong Kong's financial Central district May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Visitors rest in front of a booth selling swimming gear for children during the Hong Kong Toys &amp; Games Fair in Hong Kong January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Participants compete in a dragon boat race to mark the annual Tuen Ng or Dragon Boat Festival at Hong Kong's Aberdeen fishing port June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A man jogs past a photograph of South Korean actor Yang Ik-joon during a photo exhibition of renowned actors and directors at the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

