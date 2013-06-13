版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 14日 星期五 00:40 BJT

Rupert and Wendi split

<p>Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi Deng at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi Deng at the 85th Academy more

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi Deng at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 16
<p>BSkyB Chairman James Murdoch and News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch (R) appear before a parliamentary committee on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. At center rear is Rupert Murdoch's wife Wendi Deng. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters Tv</p>

BSkyB Chairman James Murdoch and News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch (R) appear before a more

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

BSkyB Chairman James Murdoch and News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch (R) appear before a parliamentary committee on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. At center rear is Rupert Murdoch's wife Wendi Deng. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters Tv

Close
2 / 16
<p>Wendi Deng (2nd L) lunges towards a man trying to attack her husband, News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch, during a parliamentary committee hearing on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters Tv</p>

Wendi Deng (2nd L) lunges towards a man trying to attack her husband, News Corp Chief Executive and Chairmamore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Wendi Deng (2nd L) lunges towards a man trying to attack her husband, News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch, during a parliamentary committee hearing on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters Tv

Close
3 / 16
<p>News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds hands with his wife Wendi Deng as they are driven away after he appeared at a parliamentary committee hearing on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. Murdoch was attacked by a protester while giving evidence to a British parliamentary committee at which he defended his son and his company over a scandal that has rocked the British establishment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds hands with his wife Wendi Deng as they are drivmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds hands with his wife Wendi Deng as they are driven away after he appeared at a parliamentary committee hearing on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. Murdoch was attacked by a protester while giving evidence to a British parliamentary committee at which he defended his son and his company over a scandal that has rocked the British establishment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
4 / 16
<p>News Corporation Chief Executive and Chairman, Rupert Murdoch, smiles as he leaves with his wife Wendi after giving evidence for the second day at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in London April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

News Corporation Chief Executive and Chairman, Rupert Murdoch, smiles as he leaves with his wife Wendi aftemore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corporation Chief Executive and Chairman, Rupert Murdoch, smiles as he leaves with his wife Wendi after giving evidence for the second day at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in London April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
5 / 16
<p>News Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend a state memorial service for his mother Dame Elisabeth Murdoch in Melbourne December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Coppel/Pool</p>

News Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend a state memorial servmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend a state memorial service for his mother Dame Elisabeth Murdoch in Melbourne December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Coppel/Pool

Close
6 / 16
<p>News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend the Allen & Co Medmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
7 / 16
<p>Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, and wife Wendi Deng arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, and wife Wendi Deng arrive at the 69th annual Golden more

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, and wife Wendi Deng arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 16
<p>News Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch (C) arrives home with his wife Wendi Deng in New York July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

News Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch (C) arrives home with his wife Wendi Deng in Nmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch (C) arrives home with his wife Wendi Deng in New York July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 16
<p>News Corporation CEO Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend the eG8 forum in Paris May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool</p>

News Corporation CEO Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend the eG8 forum in Paris May 24, 2011. REUmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corporation CEO Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend the eG8 forum in Paris May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Close
10 / 16
<p>News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng Murdoch arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life" in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng Murdoch arrive on the red carpet for the screening of more

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng Murdoch arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life" in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
11 / 16
<p>Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi at the 82nd Academy Awardmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 16
<p>Newscorp CEO Rupert Murdoch sits with his wife Wendi Deng as they watch Serena Williams of the U.S. play Flavia Pennetta of Italy during their match at the U.S. Open tennis championship in New York, September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky</p>

Newscorp CEO Rupert Murdoch sits with his wife Wendi Deng as they watch Serena Williams of the U.S. play Flmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Newscorp CEO Rupert Murdoch sits with his wife Wendi Deng as they watch Serena Williams of the U.S. play Flavia Pennetta of Italy during their match at the U.S. Open tennis championship in New York, September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Close
13 / 16
<p>Rupert Murdoch (L), CEO of News Corp., arrives with wife Wendy Deng at the 26th annual Allen &amp; Co conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Rupert Murdoch (L), CEO of News Corp., arrives with wife Wendy Deng at the 26th annual Allen & Co confemore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Rupert Murdoch (L), CEO of News Corp., arrives with wife Wendy Deng at the 26th annual Allen & Co conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 16
<p>News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch (L) and his wife Wendi Deng arrive for the second session of the Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch (L) and his wife Wendi Deng arrive for the second session of the Allen and more

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch (L) and his wife Wendi Deng arrive for the second session of the Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 16
<p>News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendy Murdoch arrive for the first session of the Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendy Murdoch arrive for the first session of the Allen and Comore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendy Murdoch arrive for the first session of the Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
The River Nile

The River Nile

下一个

The River Nile

The River Nile

Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified a treaty that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, adding to their heated dispute...

2013年 6月 13日
Pakistan's female Top Gun

Pakistan's female Top Gun

Ayesha Farooq is Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defense forces in recent years as attitudes...

2013年 6月 13日
Countdown to G8

Countdown to G8

Protests erupt in London, as Northern Ireland prepares for the G8 summit.

2013年 6月 13日
Istanbul clashes intensify

Istanbul clashes intensify

Turkish riot police try to take control of Taksim Square.

2013年 6月 12日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐