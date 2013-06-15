版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 15日 星期六 10:05 BJT

Italy's prison vineyards

<p>Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard in Gorgona island June 11, 2013. Gorgona, the smallest of the Tuscan archipelago that also includes Elba, where Napoleon was incarcerated, is home to a project to rehabilitate hardened criminals through agriculture. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyamore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard in Gorgona island June 11, 2013. Gorgona, the smallest of the Tuscan archipelago that also includes Elba, where Napoleon was incarcerated, is home to a project to rehabilitate hardened criminals through agriculture. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
1 / 19
<p>The penal colony where more than 40 prisoners work on agriculture is pictured on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. The island, an isolated refuge for monks for 1,500 years and a penal colony since 1869, has just produced 2,700 bottles of a crisp white wine called Gorgona with the help of a 700-year-old Italian wine dynasty. Among the buyers is a Michelin three-star restaurant in Florence. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

The penal colony where more than 40 prisoners work on agriculture is pictured on Gorgona island June 11, 20more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

The penal colony where more than 40 prisoners work on agriculture is pictured on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. The island, an isolated refuge for monks for 1,500 years and a penal colony since 1869, has just produced 2,700 bottles of a crisp white wine called Gorgona with the help of a 700-year-old Italian wine dynasty. Among the buyers is a Michelin three-star restaurant in Florence. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 19
<p>A sign is seen in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard as Italian State Correction officers patrol on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A sign is seen in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard as Italian State Correction officers pmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A sign is seen in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard as Italian State Correction officers patrol on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
3 / 19
<p>Italian state correctional officers arrive by boat to the "Cala dello Scalo" harbour on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Italian state correctional officers arrive by boat to the "Cala dello Scalo" harbour on Gorgona island Junemore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Italian state correctional officers arrive by boat to the "Cala dello Scalo" harbour on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 19
<p>Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, walks between rows of grapevines in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, walks between rows of grapevines in winemaker Marquise Lambertomore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, walks between rows of grapevines in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 19
<p>Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, works in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, works in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard onmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, works in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
6 / 19
<p>Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineymore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 19
<p>Winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard estate is seen through a hole in the wall on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard estate is seen through a hole in the wall on Gorgona islmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard estate is seen through a hole in the wall on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
8 / 19
<p>Prisoners are seen on a tractor on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Prisoners are seen on a tractor on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Prisoners are seen on a tractor on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
9 / 19
<p>Jin Zhaoli, Chinese prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in a vegetable garden on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Jin Zhaoli, Chinese prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in a vegetable garden on Gorgona island June 11more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Jin Zhaoli, Chinese prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in a vegetable garden on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
10 / 19
<p>Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi (R), a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, talks with two prisoners Brian Baldissin (L) and Francesco Papa (C) at his vineyard in Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi (R), a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, talks wmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi (R), a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, talks with two prisoners Brian Baldissin (L) and Francesco Papa (C) at his vineyard in Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
11 / 19
<p>A wooden gate is seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A wooden gate is seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A wooden gate is seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 19
<p>Piglets are seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Piglets are seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Piglets are seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
13 / 19
<p>Saimir Cicalleshi, an Albanian prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Saimir Cicalleshi, an Albanian prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Saimir Cicalleshi, an Albanian prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
14 / 19
<p>A wine processing schedule is pictured on a big steel tun in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A wine processing schedule is pictured on a big steel tun in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgona island Jumore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A wine processing schedule is pictured on a big steel tun in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
15 / 19
<p>Benedetto Ceraulo, prisoner in a penal colony, holds up cheese from Frescobaldi's cheese factory on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Benedetto Ceraulo, prisoner in a penal colony, holds up cheese from Frescobaldi's cheese factory on Gorgonamore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Benedetto Ceraulo, prisoner in a penal colony, holds up cheese from Frescobaldi's cheese factory on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
16 / 19
<p>A resident on Gorgona island, where more than 40 prisoners work outdoors in the penal colony, prepares his boat, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A resident on Gorgona island, where more than 40 prisoners work outdoors in the penal colony, prepares his more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A resident on Gorgona island, where more than 40 prisoners work outdoors in the penal colony, prepares his boat, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
17 / 19
<p>Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi, a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, is pictured in front of vineyard estate in Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi, a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, is picturedmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi, a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, is pictured in front of vineyard estate in Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
18 / 19
<p>Brian Baldissin, prisoner in a penal colony, holds a bottle of Gorgona wine by Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Brian Baldissin, prisoner in a penal colony, holds a bottle of Gorgona wine by Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gomore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Brian Baldissin, prisoner in a penal colony, holds a bottle of Gorgona wine by Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Inside Hong Kong

Inside Hong Kong

下一个

Inside Hong Kong

Inside Hong Kong

Bustling restaurants, shopping districts and activities on Victoria Harbour help define life in Hong Kong, where ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden says he...

2013年 6月 13日
Apple Developers Conference

Apple Developers Conference

Apple unveiled iTunes Radio, and a new line of Mac computers during their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco.

2013年 6月 11日
Roller Derby champs

Roller Derby champs

Girls lace up for the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles.

2013年 6月 10日
Homeless in Greece

Homeless in Greece

According to a 2009 recording by the ministry of health and welfare, the number of homeless in Greece was estimated at 7,720 people, according to 2013...

2013年 6月 10日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐