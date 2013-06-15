Italy's prison vineyards
Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyamore
Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard in Gorgona island June 11, 2013. Gorgona, the smallest of the Tuscan archipelago that also includes Elba, where Napoleon was incarcerated, is home to a project to rehabilitate hardened criminals through agriculture. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The penal colony where more than 40 prisoners work on agriculture is pictured on Gorgona island June 11, 20more
The penal colony where more than 40 prisoners work on agriculture is pictured on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. The island, an isolated refuge for monks for 1,500 years and a penal colony since 1869, has just produced 2,700 bottles of a crisp white wine called Gorgona with the help of a 700-year-old Italian wine dynasty. Among the buyers is a Michelin three-star restaurant in Florence. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A sign is seen in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard as Italian State Correction officers pmore
A sign is seen in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard as Italian State Correction officers patrol on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian state correctional officers arrive by boat to the "Cala dello Scalo" harbour on Gorgona island Junemore
Italian state correctional officers arrive by boat to the "Cala dello Scalo" harbour on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, walks between rows of grapevines in winemaker Marquise Lambertomore
Francesco Papa, a prisoner on penal colony, walks between rows of grapevines in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, works in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard onmore
Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, works in winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineymore
Brian Baldissin, a prisoner on penal colony, is pictured on winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard estate is seen through a hole in the wall on Gorgona islmore
Winemaker Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi's vineyard estate is seen through a hole in the wall on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Prisoners are seen on a tractor on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Prisoners are seen on a tractor on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Jin Zhaoli, Chinese prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in a vegetable garden on Gorgona island June 11more
Jin Zhaoli, Chinese prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in a vegetable garden on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi (R), a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, talks wmore
Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi (R), a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, talks with two prisoners Brian Baldissin (L) and Francesco Papa (C) at his vineyard in Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A wooden gate is seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A wooden gate is seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Piglets are seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Piglets are seen in a farm area on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Saimir Cicalleshi, an Albanian prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgmore
Saimir Cicalleshi, an Albanian prisoner in a penal colony, is pictured in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A wine processing schedule is pictured on a big steel tun in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgona island Jumore
A wine processing schedule is pictured on a big steel tun in Frescobaldi's wine cellar on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Benedetto Ceraulo, prisoner in a penal colony, holds up cheese from Frescobaldi's cheese factory on Gorgonamore
Benedetto Ceraulo, prisoner in a penal colony, holds up cheese from Frescobaldi's cheese factory on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A resident on Gorgona island, where more than 40 prisoners work outdoors in the penal colony, prepares his more
A resident on Gorgona island, where more than 40 prisoners work outdoors in the penal colony, prepares his boat, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi, a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, is picturedmore
Marquise Lamberto Frescobaldi, a member of the winemakers family of the finest wine in Tuscany, is pictured in front of vineyard estate in Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Brian Baldissin, prisoner in a penal colony, holds a bottle of Gorgona wine by Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gomore
Brian Baldissin, prisoner in a penal colony, holds a bottle of Gorgona wine by Frescobaldi's vineyard on Gorgona island June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
