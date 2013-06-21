Paris Air Show
Alpha Jet planes from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French President Francois Hollande (L) walks past a jet from the Patrouille de France as he arrives at the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Visitors attend 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Visitors attend 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A representative from European helicopter maker AgustaWestland presents Project Zero, the World first electric tilt-rotor aircraft, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Extra 330SC takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A380 takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Engineers check specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Antonov An-70 military aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters take part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Visitors attend the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, takes part in a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An engineer checks specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is towed to the static display area at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Sukhoi 35 fighter takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A visitor walks in front of a Dassault Rafale fighter on the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Visitors attend the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Visitors attend the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter is taxied for a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
