Parents behind bars

<p>Prisoner Silvia Rodas Paniagua and her daughter sit in a cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Prisoner Silvia Rodas Paniagua and her daughter sit in a cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

<p>Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An inmate feeds her baby at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

An inmate feeds her baby at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

<p>An Afghan female prisoner stands with her child in a corridor at a prison in Herat, western Afghanistan September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

An Afghan female prisoner stands with her child in a corridor at a prison in Herat, western Afghanistan September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

<p>Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Inmates spend time with their babies at a "children's home" located inside a female prison camp, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Inmates spend time with their babies at a "children's home" located inside a female prison camp, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A female prisoner poses for a photograph with her child at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

A female prisoner poses for a photograph with her child at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>Prisoners Elen Garcia (L) and Marcela Ocampo enter their cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Prisoners Elen Garcia (L) and Marcela Ocampo enter their cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

<p>Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

<p>A pregnant prisoner (C) rests on the floor as a little girl walks past in the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

A pregnant prisoner (C) rests on the floor as a little girl walks past in the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An inmate's child waves to say goodbye next to a prison guard at the nursery during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

An inmate's child waves to say goodbye next to a prison guard at the nursery during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An inmate walks with her baby during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

An inmate walks with her baby during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

