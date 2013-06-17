版本:
中国
Happy birthday Harley

<p>A biker parks his motorcycle in front of St. Peter's square during the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Party in Rome, June 14, 2013. The celebration will finish with the blessing of 1400 motorcycles at St. Peter's square in the Vatican City on June 16. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A biker parks his motorcycle in front of St. Peter's square during the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Party in Rome, June 14, 2013. The celebration will finish with the blessing of 1400 motorcycles at St. Peter's square in the Vatican City on June 16. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>An eagle is painted on a Harley-Davidson fuel tank at the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

An eagle is painted on a Harley-Davidson fuel tank at the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A Harley-Davidson biker checks his mobile phone as he arrives at the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Harley-Davidson biker checks his mobile phone as he arrives at the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A Harley-Davidson biker arrives at the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Harley-Davidson biker arrives at the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A man rides a bicycle as Harley-Davidson bikers arrive for the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A man rides a bicycle as Harley-Davidson bikers arrive for the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A priest looks at motorcycles parked in front of St. Peter's square during the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Party in Rome, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A priest looks at motorcycles parked in front of St. Peter's square during the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Party in Rome, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>An Harley-Davidson ring is seen on a thumb of a biker at the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

An Harley-Davidson ring is seen on a thumb of a biker at the European celebration of its 110th anniversary in Ostia near Rome, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A policeman looks at motorbikes parked in front of St. Peter's square during the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Party in Rome, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A policeman looks at motorbikes parked in front of St. Peter's square during the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Party in Rome, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A Harley-Davidson biker from the Lyon Chapter France takes pictures of his friends in front of St. Peter's square during the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Party in Rome, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Harley-Davidson biker from the Lyon Chapter France takes pictures of his friends in front of St. Peter's square during the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Party in Rome, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>T-shirts with pictures of Pope Francis are hung over a Harley-Davidson bike before a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

T-shirts with pictures of Pope Francis are hung over a Harley-Davidson bike before a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Harley-Davidson bikers gather outside Saint Peter's Square before the start of a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Harley-Davidson bikers gather outside Saint Peter's Square before the start of a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>The Vatican's coat of arms is stuck on a Harley Davidson before a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The Vatican's coat of arms is stuck on a Harley Davidson before a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Harley-Davidson bikers pose for a picture before the start of a mass led by Pope Francis in front of Saint Peter's Square in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Harley-Davidson bikers pose for a picture before the start of a mass led by Pope Francis in front of Saint Peter's Square in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Harley-Davidson bikers pose for a picture beside a Swiss Guard before Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Harley-Davidson bikers pose for a picture beside a Swiss Guard before Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Harley-Davidson bikers stand outside Saint Peter's Square to attend a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Harley-Davidson bikers stand outside Saint Peter's Square to attend a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>The Saint Peter's Basilica (R) is reflected on a Harley-Davidson bike tank before a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The Saint Peter's Basilica (R) is reflected on a Harley-Davidson bike tank before a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Francis blesses the Harley Davidson bikers from his Popemobile before the start of a mass outside Saint Peter's Square in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis blesses the Harley Davidson bikers from his Popemobile before the start of a mass outside Saint Peter's Square in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A Harley-Davidson biker from Germany holds a souvenir depicting Pope Francis outside Saint Peter's Square before a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A Harley-Davidson biker from Germany holds a souvenir depicting Pope Francis outside Saint Peter's Square before a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

