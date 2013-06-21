版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 22:20 BJT

Hats of the Royal Ascot

<p>Racegoers talk on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers talk on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 20, more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Racegoers talk on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 30
<p>People board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing fmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

People board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
2 / 30
<p>Women board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Women board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing femore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Women board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
3 / 30
<p>Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tobmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 30
<p>Queen Elizabeth (front L) reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Queen Elizabeth (front L) reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Queen Elizabeth (front L) reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 30
<p>Racegoers watch on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers watch on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England Junmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Racegoers watch on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 30
<p>Racegoer Larisa Katz adjusts her hat as she arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Racegoer Larisa Katz adjusts her hat as she arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festivamore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Racegoer Larisa Katz adjusts her hat as she arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 30
<p>A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 30
<p>A racegoer arrives for Ladies' Day wearing a hat inspired by the forthcoming royal baby at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer arrives for Ladies' Day wearing a hat inspired by the forthcoming royal baby at the Royal Ascot more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A racegoer arrives for Ladies' Day wearing a hat inspired by the forthcoming royal baby at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 30
<p>A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing fesmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 30
<p>A combination photograph shows racegoers fashion as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A combination photograph shows racegoers fashion as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse ramore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A combination photograph shows racegoers fashion as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
11 / 30
<p>A female racegoer puts on her makeup in the front seat of a Rolls Royce as her companions put on their top hat and tails as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A female racegoer puts on her makeup in the front seat of a Rolls Royce as her companions put on their top more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A female racegoer puts on her makeup in the front seat of a Rolls Royce as her companions put on their top hat and tails as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 30
<p>Racegoer Louise Black arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Racegoer Louise Black arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 20more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Racegoer Louise Black arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
13 / 30
<p>A woman takes photographs through the fence of the royal enclosure on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A woman takes photographs through the fence of the royal enclosure on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A woman takes photographs through the fence of the royal enclosure on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 30
<p>Melanie Mar poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Melanie Mar poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot Junemore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Melanie Mar poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
15 / 30
<p>A racegoer wears an equine-themed hat on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer wears an equine-themed hat on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot Jmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A racegoer wears an equine-themed hat on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
16 / 30
<p>A racegoer wearing an equine themed hat checks her phone on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer wearing an equine themed hat checks her phone on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing fmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A racegoer wearing an equine themed hat checks her phone on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
17 / 30
<p>Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 30
<p>A man takes a picture of a friend during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man takes a picture of a friend during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot Jumore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A man takes a picture of a friend during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
19 / 30
<p>Tracy Rose (C) speaks to spectators on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Tracy Rose (C) speaks to spectators on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot Junemore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Tracy Rose (C) speaks to spectators on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
20 / 30
<p>A man wears a hat made of flowers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man wears a hat made of flowers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 1more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A man wears a hat made of flowers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
21 / 30
<p>Racegoers view horses in the parade ring during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers view horses in the parade ring during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Amore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Racegoers view horses in the parade ring during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
22 / 30
<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
23 / 30
<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L), Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L), Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the fimore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L), Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
24 / 30
<p>A bookmaker takes bets on the colour of the hat to be worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A bookmaker takes bets on the colour of the hat to be worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the first day ofmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A bookmaker takes bets on the colour of the hat to be worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
25 / 30
<p>A man checks his binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A man checks his binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 201more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A man checks his binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
26 / 30
<p>Racegoers react during racing on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers react during racing on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Racegoers react during racing on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
27 / 30
<p>Race goers use newspapers to protect themselves from the rain during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Race goers use newspapers to protect themselves from the rain during the first day of the Royal Ascot horsemore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Race goers use newspapers to protect themselves from the rain during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
28 / 30
<p>Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
29 / 30
<p>A man reads a newspaper in the Royal Enclosure on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man reads a newspaper in the Royal Enclosure on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival atmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

A man reads a newspaper in the Royal Enclosure on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Life's a beach

Life's a beach

下一个

Life's a beach

Life's a beach

As the Northern Hemisphere welcomes summer, a look at seaside activities around the globe.

2013年 6月 21日
World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day

The UN observes June 20 as World Refugee Day, raising awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide.

2013年 6月 21日
Getting to school

Getting to school

Nothing will stop these students from getting to class.

2013年 6月 20日
Inside Siberia's prisons

Inside Siberia's prisons

Photographer Ilya Naymushin spent time documenting life inside Siberian prisons, including high-security male prison camp number 17, a facility for male inmates...

2013年 6月 20日

精选图集

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐