Hats of the Royal Ascot
Racegoers talk on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Women board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth (front L) reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers watch on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoer Larisa Katz adjusts her hat as she arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A racegoer arrives for Ladies' Day wearing a hat inspired by the forthcoming royal baby at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A combination photograph shows racegoers fashion as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A female racegoer puts on her makeup in the front seat of a Rolls Royce as her companions put on their top hat and tails as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoer Louise Black arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman takes photographs through the fence of the royal enclosure on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Melanie Mar poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer wears an equine-themed hat on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A racegoer wearing an equine themed hat checks her phone on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man takes a picture of a friend during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Tracy Rose (C) speaks to spectators on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man wears a hat made of flowers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers view horses in the parade ring during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L), Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A bookmaker takes bets on the colour of the hat to be worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man checks his binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers react during racing on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Race goers use newspapers to protect themselves from the rain during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man reads a newspaper in the Royal Enclosure on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
