2013年 6月 19日

"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival

<p>A mural is seen on a wall in Blackpool northern England, June 18, 2013. The mural is part of an outdoor art festival, "Sand, Sea and Spray" which has seen 40 urban artists from around the world paint murals on buildings across the town centre. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A mural of a woman is seen on the end of an office building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool, northern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A mural is seen painted on the side of a building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A man pushes his bicycle past murals painted on the side of a building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A woman walks down an alley way between two painted murals in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A man uses his phone to take a photograph of a mural on the wall of a car park in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A woman drinks tea as she sits next to a mural painted outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A man walks past murals painted on the wall of a car park in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

