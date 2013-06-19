Relocating elephants
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) helicopter circles an elephant shot with sleep sedative during a relocation more
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) helicopter circles an elephant shot with sleep sedative during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff armed with a dart gun loaded with sleep sedatives heads towards amore
A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff armed with a dart gun loaded with sleep sedatives heads towards a helicopter during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff prepares sleep sedatives to be used on selected elephants during more
A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff prepares sleep sedatives to be used on selected elephants during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed more
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A close-up view of a sedated elephant's eye is seen as it is secured on the back of a truck by Kenya Wildlimore
A close-up view of a sedated elephant's eye is seen as it is secured on the back of a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes measurements of a sedated elephant lying on the grass during a relocamore
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes measurements of a sedated elephant lying on the grass during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercismore
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Locals watch as a sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens dumore
Locals watch as a sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercismore
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimore
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed more
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocatiomore
A sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden places his hands on the tusk of a sedated elephant during a relocation exermore
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden places his hands on the tusk of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercismore
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimore
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercismore
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
下一个
"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival
Forty urban artists from around the world have painted murals on buildings across the town center in Blackpool, England.
Parents behind bars
As Sesame Street announces its first character to have an incarcerated parent, here's a look at families with one member behind bars.
Happy birthday Harley
Famed motorcycle company Harley-Davidson celebrates its 110th birthday with bikers in Rome, culminating in a mass and blessing by Pope Francis.
Day of the African Child
The Day of the African Child brings awareness to the struggles and spirit of life in the African countries.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.