2013年 6月 20日

Relocating elephants

<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) helicopter circles an elephant shot with sleep sedative during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) helicopter circles an elephant shot with sleep sedative during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff armed with a dart gun loaded with sleep sedatives heads towards a helicopter during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff armed with a dart gun loaded with sleep sedatives heads towards a helicopter during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff prepares sleep sedatives to be used on selected elephants during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff prepares sleep sedatives to be used on selected elephants during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A close-up view of a sedated elephant's eye is seen as it is secured on the back of a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

A close-up view of a sedated elephant's eye is seen as it is secured on the back of a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes measurements of a sedated elephant lying on the grass during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes measurements of a sedated elephant lying on the grass during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Locals watch as a sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

Locals watch as a sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

A sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service warden places his hands on the tusk of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden places his hands on the tusk of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 6月 20日

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival

"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival

"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival

Forty urban artists from around the world have painted murals on buildings across the town center in Blackpool, England.

2013年 6月 19日
Parents behind bars

Parents behind bars

As Sesame Street announces its first character to have an incarcerated parent, here's a look at families with one member behind bars.

2013年 6月 18日
Happy birthday Harley

Happy birthday Harley

Famed motorcycle company Harley-Davidson celebrates its 110th birthday with bikers in Rome, culminating in a mass and blessing by Pope Francis.

2013年 6月 18日
Day of the African Child

Day of the African Child

The Day of the African Child brings awareness to the struggles and spirit of life in the African countries.

2013年 6月 18日

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

