Inside Siberia's prisons

Inmate Boris Kovalyov, 32, makes a bed in sleeping quarters at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 30, 2013. Kovalyov was sentenced to eight years in a high-security prison camp for drug trafficking, but was released two and a half years early, on May 10, 2013, for good behaviour and participation in sports and cultural activities. Before being released, Kovalyov had been serving part of his sentence in high-security male prison camp number 5, intended to house male inmates who have multiple convictions for serious crimes. Prisoners at the facility work in wood and metal processing shops, manufacture furniture, sew clothes and do other kinds of work. They can also take part in educational, sport and cultural programs. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin