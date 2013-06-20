版本:
Life's a beach

<p>Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

<p>Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>People walk a dog past a tent on an empty Brighton Beach at Brighton, southern England June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

People walk a dog past a tent on an empty Brighton Beach at Brighton, southern England June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A photographer holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain on a beach in Mumbai, India, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A photographer holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain on a beach in Mumbai, India, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Palestinians enjoy the warm weather at a beach in Gaza City May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians enjoy the warm weather at a beach in Gaza City May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party offer their noon prayers by the Bosphorus following a groundbreaking ceremony for the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party offer their noon prayers by the Bosphorus following a groundbreaking ceremony for the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Youths kiss in the water at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Youths kiss in the water at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>People stand on the beach as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbor, Italy, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

People stand on the beach as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbor, Italy, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A man throws bread to seagulls at a beach in Jumeirah in Dubai, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh</p>

A man throws bread to seagulls at a beach in Jumeirah in Dubai, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>A green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), known locally as the krape, returns to the ocean after nesting for two hours on Babunsanti Beach in the Galibi nature reserve situated on the eastern edge of the Marowijne River estuary, Suriname, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

A green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), known locally as the krape, returns to the ocean after nesting for two hours on Babunsanti Beach in the Galibi nature reserve situated on the eastern edge of the Marowijne River estuary, Suriname, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

<p>A woman raises her arms on a windy day at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A woman raises her arms on a windy day at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>A couple relaxes as they sunbath on a beach during a sunny day in Benidorm, one of the main tourism destinations in Spain, March 25, 2013. REUTER/Sergio Perez</p>

A couple relaxes as they sunbath on a beach during a sunny day in Benidorm, one of the main tourism destinations in Spain, March 25, 2013. REUTER/Sergio Perez

<p>Fishermen check their nets for the day's catch as an oil tanker is seen in the distance near the port in the north-western city of Duba, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Fishermen check their nets for the day's catch as an oil tanker is seen in the distance near the port in the north-western city of Duba, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

<p>A surfer carrying his board looks back as he prepares to enter the water at Sydney's Manly Beach, Australia, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A surfer carrying his board looks back as he prepares to enter the water at Sydney's Manly Beach, Australia, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A couple basks in the sun at the beach in Croatia's UNESCO protected medieval town of Dubrovnik April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A couple basks in the sun at the beach in Croatia's UNESCO protected medieval town of Dubrovnik April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

<p>A woman walks on the beach in Ericeira village 40 km (25 miles) north of Lisbon, Portugal, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro</p>

A woman walks on the beach in Ericeira village 40 km (25 miles) north of Lisbon, Portugal, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

<p>A boy plays with his pet on a beach as the sun sets in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A boy plays with his pet on a beach as the sun sets in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

