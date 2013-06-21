Summer solstice
A reveller, wearing a traditional native American headdress, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient more
A reveller, wearing a traditional native American headdress, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 2more
Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers kiss as they celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisburymore
Revellers kiss as they celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller gestures as he celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plmore
A reveller gestures as he celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 2more
Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/more
Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at the Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTEmore
Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at the Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveller, with a blanket wrapped around herself, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehengemore
A reveller, with a blanket wrapped around herself, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller uses her iPad to take a portrait of her friend as they celebrate the summer solstice at the ancimore
A reveller uses her iPad to take a portrait of her friend as they celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller celebrates the summer solstice by placing her hands on one of the stones at the ancient Stonehenmore
A reveller celebrates the summer solstice by placing her hands on one of the stones at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers hold hands as they listen to incantations on their headphones during the summer solstice at the amore
Revellers hold hands as they listen to incantations on their headphones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REmore
Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognemore
Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A long exposure picture of the Kokino megalithic observatory is seen during summer solstice celebration in more
A long exposure picture of the Kokino megalithic observatory is seen during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Photographer take photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovmore
Photographer take photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A girl takes photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during the summer solstice celebration in Kumanovomore
A girl takes photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during the summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of the Kokino megalithic observatory in Kumanovo Jumore
Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of the Kokino megalithic observatory in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square,more
People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square,more
People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Traffic is pictured between groups of people taking part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summore
Traffic is pictured between groups of people taking part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
Hats of the Royal Ascot
The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.
Life's a beach
As the Northern Hemisphere welcomes summer, a look at seaside activities around the globe.
World Refugee Day
The UN observes June 20 as World Refugee Day, raising awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide.
Getting to school
Nothing will stop these students from getting to class.
精选图集
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.