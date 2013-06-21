版本:
Summer solstice

<p>A reveller, wearing a traditional native American headdress, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller, wearing a traditional native American headdress, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Revellers kiss as they celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers kiss as they celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A reveller gestures as he celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller gestures as he celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at the Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at the Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A reveller, with a blanket wrapped around herself, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller, with a blanket wrapped around herself, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A reveller uses her iPad to take a portrait of her friend as they celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller uses her iPad to take a portrait of her friend as they celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A reveller celebrates the summer solstice by placing her hands on one of the stones at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller celebrates the summer solstice by placing her hands on one of the stones at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Revellers hold hands as they listen to incantations on their headphones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers hold hands as they listen to incantations on their headphones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>A long exposure picture of the Kokino megalithic observatory is seen during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

A long exposure picture of the Kokino megalithic observatory is seen during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>Photographer take photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

Photographer take photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>A girl takes photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during the summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

A girl takes photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during the summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of the Kokino megalithic observatory in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of the Kokino megalithic observatory in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Traffic is pictured between groups of people taking part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Traffic is pictured between groups of people taking part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

