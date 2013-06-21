Ancient finds
Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern Emore
Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) worker shows the remains of a building at the newlymore
A National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) worker shows the remains of a building at the newly discovered ancient Maya city Chactun in Yucatan peninsula in this May 31, 2013 handout picture by INAH made available to Reuters June 18, 2013. Archaeologists have found the ancient Maya city that remained hidden for centuries in the rain forests of eastern Mexico, a discovery in a remote nature reserve they hope will yield clues about how the civilization collapsed around 1,000 years ago. REUTERS/INAH/Handout via Reuters
A general view shows the Roman theatre in the archaeological site of Sabratha on Libya's Mediterreanean coamore
A general view shows the Roman theatre in the archaeological site of Sabratha on Libya's Mediterreanean coast, June 1, 2013. The ancient Roman city of Sabratha used to attract more than 20,000 foreign visitors annually before the 2011 war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. Now the temples and mosaics overlooking the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean are usually deserted. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A man looks at an ancient bronze statue of Yemeni King Hawtar Athat, which dates back to fifth century BC, more
A man looks at an ancient bronze statue of Yemeni King Hawtar Athat, which dates back to fifth century BC, at the National Museum in Sanaa May 23, 2013. According to museum officials, the museum contains over 30,000 antiquity pieces, which were collected from different archaeological sites of the ancient Kingdoms of Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Shadows are cast onto a projection screen showing a facial reconstruction of a 5,600 year old skull found omore
Shadows are cast onto a projection screen showing a facial reconstruction of a 5,600 year old skull found on the Maltese island of Gozo during Jewellery Through the Times, part of Fashion Week Malta, in which models present replicas of jewellery worn in Neolithic Malta, in Lija, outside Valletta May 7, 2013. The replicas were recreated with meticulous attention to detail from unique pieces dating back to 3,600 B.C. at the National Museum of Archaeology, according to the organisers. The facial reconstruction by the University of Dundee, the first ever done of a Neolithic inhabitant of Malta, is of a woman who died in her thirties round 3,600 B.C. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The skeletons of a man and woman buried holding hands are seen in a graveyard during the restoration of a mmore
The skeletons of a man and woman buried holding hands are seen in a graveyard during the restoration of a medieval Dominican convent cemetery in Cluj-Napoca in this undated handout picture provided by the Institute of Archaeology and Art History of the Romanian Academy of Cluj Napoca. The skeletons of the young couple, dubbed as the skeletons of Romeo and Juliet, were found facing each other and holding hands, as quoted by archaeologist Adrian Rusu in local media. The man appears to have died in an accident, as the sternum was broken by a blow from a blunt object, according to Rusu. The archaeologist added that the team had been unable to find a physical explanation for the woman's death, leading them to speculate that she had died of a stroke or heart attack. The couple is believed to have lived between 1450 and 1550, according to the grave's position and proximity to the monastery which are typical of the period, researchers said. REUTERS/Adrian Rusu/Institute of Archaeology and Art History of the Romanian Academy of Cluj Napoca/Handout
The buried remains of a Columbian mammoth (Mammuthus colombi) are seen at a site where archaeologists from more
The buried remains of a Columbian mammoth (Mammuthus colombi) are seen at a site where archaeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) are working in this handout photograph taken on April 4, 2013 and released to Reuters on April 9, 2013. Archaeologists in the borough of Milpa Alta in Mexico City have uncovered the remains of an ancient mammoth thought to be over 10,000 years old, officials at the country's National Institute of Anthropology and History reported. REUTERS/INAH/Handout
The ancient Colosseum is pictured before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession in downtown Rome Marcmore
The ancient Colosseum is pictured before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession in downtown Rome March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A U.S. Secret Service helicopter flies over the ancient historic and archaeological site of Petra before a more
A U.S. Secret Service helicopter flies over the ancient historic and archaeological site of Petra before a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama March 23, 2013. Obama visited Jordan's ancient city of Petra on Saturday as he wrapped up a four-day Middle East tour by setting aside weighty diplomatic matters and playing tourist for a day. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A tourist looks at Kukulcan Castle, one of the seven wonders of the modern world, at the archaeological sitmore
A tourist looks at Kukulcan Castle, one of the seven wonders of the modern world, at the archaeological site of Chichen Itza during the spring equinox, at the Yucatan Peninsula March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A Viking-era woollen mitten found by a shrinking glacier in the mountains of south Norway in 2011 is seen imore
A Viking-era woollen mitten found by a shrinking glacier in the mountains of south Norway in 2011 is seen in this undated handout picture released by the Oppland county council March 21, 2013. A pre-Viking woollen tunic found beside a thawing glacier in south Norway shows how global warming is proving something of a boon for archaeology, scientists said on Thursday. REUTERS/Oppland county council/Handout
Pyramids and the sphinx are lit in green light ahead of St Patrick’s Day, Ireland’s National Damore
Pyramids and the sphinx are lit in green light ahead of St Patrick’s Day, Ireland’s National Day, at the Pyramids plateau, March 14, 2013. Tourism Ireland has planned for prominent landmarks around the world to be illuminated in green light for St Patrick's Day, which falls on March 17. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Britain's Prince Charles (back C) and his wife Camilla (front C), Duchess of Cornwall, walk during their vimore
Britain's Prince Charles (back C) and his wife Camilla (front C), Duchess of Cornwall, walk during their visit to the ancient Roman ruins in Jerash near Amman March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A tourist takes photographs of the temple of Zeus at the archaeological site of Olympeion in Athens March 8more
A tourist takes photographs of the temple of Zeus at the archaeological site of Olympeion in Athens March 8, 2013. All Greek public archaeological sites and museums including the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis were closed on Friday after the employees of the Culture Ministry called a snap 24-hour strike. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An archaeologist brushes a recently discovered Pre-hispanic vessel next to a mummy at the Tupac Amaru archamore
An archaeologist brushes a recently discovered Pre-hispanic vessel next to a mummy at the Tupac Amaru archaeological site in Lima, February 26, 2013. 10 graves belonging to the Yschma and Lima cultures from the Early Intermediate (200-700 AD) and Late Intermediate (1100-1400 AD) periods were presented to the media on Tuesday by Peru's Ministry of Culture. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Archaeologists prepare to move a colossal statue of 18th dynasty Pharaoh Amenhotep III from his mortuary temore
Archaeologists prepare to move a colossal statue of 18th dynasty Pharaoh Amenhotep III from his mortuary temple in the Kom al-Hitan area on the west bank of the ancient city of Luxor, in this picture provided by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities on February 17, 2013, and taken February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities/Handout
An aerial view of the El Paraiso archaeological site is seen, about 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Lima, Febmore
An aerial view of the El Paraiso archaeological site is seen, about 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Lima, February 14, 2013. Archaeologists in Peru have found an ancient temple at the archaeological site of El Paraiso, located close to the Peruvian capital of Lima, the Culture Ministry said. The temple, which archaeologists estimate could be up to 5,000 years old, was found to the right of the main pyramid. It was found after archaeologists carrying out conservation work at the site on behalf of Peru's Ministry of Culture removed a superficial coating of sand and stones covering the temple. El Paraiso is one of the biggest archaeological sites in central Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A sculpture of the fire god Huehueteotl is seen in this undated handout photograph from Mexico's National Imore
A sculpture of the fire god Huehueteotl is seen in this undated handout photograph from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) made available to Reuters on February 12, 2013. A team of archaeologists found the biggest statue of Huehueteotl so far on the top of the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-Columbian archaeological zone of Teotihuacan. The monument, which weighs around 190 kg (418 lbs) and measures 58 cm (22 inches) in height, was believed to have decorated the temple of this pyramid 1,500 years ago. REUTERS/INAH/Handout
A woman looks at archaeological artifacts during a media preview of an exhibition titled "Herod the Great: more
A woman looks at archaeological artifacts during a media preview of an exhibition titled "Herod the Great: The King's Final Journey" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem February 12, 2013. The Israel Museum on Tuesday opened the first major exhibition devoted to King Herod, the Roman-appointed monarch of Judea who ordered the "Massacre of the Innocents" in Jesus's birthplace two millennia ago. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central Enmore
The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England, in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester and received in London on February 4, 2013. A skeleton with a cleaved skull and a curved spine entombed under a car park is that of Richard III, scientific tests confirmed, solving a 500-year-old mystery about the final resting place of the last English king to die in battle. REUTERS/University of Leicester/Handout
