Global face of Guy Fawkes
A demonstrator taking part in a street protest wears a Guy Fawkes mask through uptown Charlotte, the site of the Democratic National Convention in North Carolina on September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask speaks on a megaphone as others march past the police headquarters in Bangkok's shopping district June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A police officer fires pepper spray at a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head to stop a demonstration in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Occupy Wall Street activists, one wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rest on a sidewalk during a May Day demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Adam Murray, a member of the protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral, sits in a coffee shop close to the camp, in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks mask, made popular by the graphic novel "V for Vendetta", drink beer as they take part in a demonstration against ACTA (Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement) in Vienna, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask as he takes pictures of protesters during a demonstration in Frankfurt, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, stands in front of Egyptian military police standing guard near the Ministry of Defense in the Abbassiya district of Cairo April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-government protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks popularised by the movie "V for Vendetta", pose for a souvenir photo on top of a damaged public bus at Taksim square in Istanbul June 1, 2013. The slogan on the bus reads, "Gezi memories". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Three protesters wearing masks approach a small gathering outside the Jefferson County Courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
A taxi driver wearing a Guy Fawkes mask gestures to a colleague during a protest for better work conditions, in central Brussels June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of Occupy London poses for media outside the High Court in London January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Souheil Duchene, 5, (2nd R) looks at his confiscated schoolbag next to his father Denis near the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before the Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Demonstrators from the October 15th movement, wearing Guy Fawkes masks, look at a laptop in front of the police during a march in Lisbon January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks protest against Spain's Culture Minister Angeles Gonzalez-Sinde and a new legislation yet to be passed, which would give the government the power to close down web pages containing links to copyrighted content such as films and music, in front of the Spanish Culture Ministry in Madrid February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes photos on her mobile phone during a protest in central Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A demonstrator holds a Guy Fawkes mask in front of a line of police officers blocking a protest march near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An anti-corporate protester's mask is lit by the light from her mobile phone in Oakland, California, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White
An anti-government protester holds up a big Turkish flag during a demonstration in central Ankara June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An anti-Mursi protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, joins others shouting slogans during clashes in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a rally in protest of the Sunday's election results at a stadium in Kelana Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask stands near an ATM machine during a protest outside of the Wells Fargo shareholders meeting in the Financial District in San Francisco, California April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sits next to a vandalized sign with an image depicting Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Rousseff outside the national congress in Brasilia June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
