Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa pose for a portrait in The Hague more
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa pose for a portrait in The Hague June 7, 2013. After months of studying Dutch, a group of young Spanish nurses moved to the Netherlands to take up work, fleeing a dismal job market at home. Spain's population dropped last year for the first time on record as young professionals and immigrants who moved here during a construction boom head for greener pastures. Spain's jobless rate is 27 percent, and more than half of young workers are unemployed. For Spanish nurses, the Netherlands' nursing deficit is a boon. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa pose for a photograph in their bemore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa pose for a photograph in their bedroom in Paradas, southern Spain, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (L), have lunch with their father Josmore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (L), have lunch with their father Jose Manuel (top), 79, and mother Nati, 65, at their home in Paradas, southern Spain, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Photographs of Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R) and her twin sister Maria Teresa (C), taken at their gramore
Photographs of Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R) and her twin sister Maria Teresa (C), taken at their graduation, and as children at the age of two (L), hang on the wall of the living room in their home in Paradas, southern Spain June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa kiss their father Jose Manuel, 79more
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa kiss their father Jose Manuel, 79, in Paradas, southern Spain June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Teresa Marin (L), 23, embraces her mother Nati, 65, as her twin sister Maria Jose (2ndmore
Spanish nurses Maria Teresa Marin (L), 23, embraces her mother Nati, 65, as her twin sister Maria Jose (2nd R), embraces her father Jose Manuel, 79, before boarding a plane to Amsterdam at San Pablo airport in Seville, southern Spain, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa are seen before boarding a plane more
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa are seen before boarding a plane to Amsterdam at San Pablo airport in Seville, southern Spain June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (C), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa disembark from a plane after landmore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (C), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa disembark from a plane after landing at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, June 4, 2013. . REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (C), 23, sits next to her twin sister Maria Teresa during a flight to Amstemore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (C), 23, sits next to her twin sister Maria Teresa during a flight to Amsterdam in Seville, southern Spain June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (2nd R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa (R) pull their luggage along more
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (2nd R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa (R) pull their luggage along a train station platform as they arrive in The Hague, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurse Maria Teresa Marin (top 2nd L), 23, attends a welcoming meeting with other nurses after arrivmore
Spanish nurse Maria Teresa Marin (top 2nd L), 23, attends a welcoming meeting with other nurses after arriving at the Deo Gratias nursing home in The Hague June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa wait for an elevator to carry furmore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa wait for an elevator to carry furniture to their apartment in the Deo Gratias nursing home in The Hague, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Teresa Marin, 23, and Alberto Soto (unseen), 24, carry a wardrobe through the Deo Gratmore
Spanish nurses Maria Teresa Marin, 23, and Alberto Soto (unseen), 24, carry a wardrobe through the Deo Gratias nursing home to Alberto's flat in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurse Maria Jose Marin, 23, pulls back the curtains in her apartment after arriving at the Deo Gratmore
Spanish nurse Maria Jose Marin, 23, pulls back the curtains in her apartment after arriving at the Deo Gratias nursing home in The Hague, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurse Maria Jose Marin, 23, pushes a man in a wheelchair through the Deo Gratias nursing home in Thmore
Spanish nurse Maria Jose Marin, 23, pushes a man in a wheelchair through the Deo Gratias nursing home in The Hague, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa prepare food for a woman in the Dmore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa prepare food for a woman in the Deo Gratias nursing home in The Hague, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses (L-R) Marta Martinez, 24, Maria Jose Marin, 23, Maria Teresa Marin, 23, and Pilar Baldayo, 2more
Spanish nurses (L-R) Marta Martinez, 24, Maria Jose Marin, 23, Maria Teresa Marin, 23, and Pilar Baldayo, 23, have breakfast at the Deo Gratias nursing home in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (3rd R), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (L) and other members of their grmore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (3rd R), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (L) and other members of their group, register for work at an immigration office in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (C) and Maria Grifo, 23, read brochurmore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (C) and Maria Grifo, 23, read brochures at an immigration office in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa speak to an advisor at an immigramore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa speak to an advisor at an immigration office in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (3rd L) and other Spanish nurses takemore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (3rd L) and other Spanish nurses take a mathematics exam in The Hague, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa talk to family members using the more
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa talk to family members using the internet, in their apartment in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurse Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, sits outside a bank branch next to her twin sister Maria Teresa andmore
Spanish nurse Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, sits outside a bank branch next to her twin sister Maria Teresa and other Spanish nurses after opening a bank account in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (C) and Sara Vallejo, 22, carry theirmore
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (R), 23, her twin sister Maria Teresa (C) and Sara Vallejo, 22, carry their shopping bags inside a grocery store in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Teresa Marin (L), 23, and Sara Vallejo, 22, push a trolley filled with shopping bags imore
Spanish nurses Maria Teresa Marin (L), 23, and Sara Vallejo, 22, push a trolley filled with shopping bags in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa carry shopping bags in The Hague,more
Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa carry shopping bags in The Hague, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
(L-R) Spanish nurses Sara Vallejo, 22, Maria Grifo, 23, Pilar Baldayo, 23, Marta Martinez, 24, Maria Jose Mmore
(L-R) Spanish nurses Sara Vallejo, 22, Maria Grifo, 23, Pilar Baldayo, 23, Marta Martinez, 24, Maria Jose Marin, 23, Alberto Soto, 24, Maria Teresa Marin, 23, Vanesa Diaz, 22, Estefania Torrico, 27, Angelica Munoz, 29 and Angie Luque, 25, pose for a portrait in an apartment in the Deo Gratias nursing home in The Hague, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish nurse Maria Teresa Marin (L), 23, rides a bicycle with her twin sister Maria Jose on the back, in Tmore
Spanish nurse Maria Teresa Marin (L), 23, rides a bicycle with her twin sister Maria Jose on the back, in The Hague, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
