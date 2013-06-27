版本:
中国
2013年 6月 28日

The Moscow terminal

<p>A passenger is reflected in a window of a corridor leading from one terminal to another at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden sought by the United States was in the transit area of a Moscow airport but ruled out handing him over to Washington, dismissing U.S. criticisms as "ravings and rubbish". REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

A passenger is reflected in a window of a corridor leading from one terminal to another at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden sought by the United States was in the transit area of a Moscow airport but ruled out handing him over to Washington, dismissing U.S. criticisms as "ravings and rubbish". REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>A passenger lies on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 6月 28日

A passenger lies on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>People spend time inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

People spend time inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>A man sits on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

A man sits on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Passengers walk to board an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2013年 6月 28日

Passengers walk to board an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 6月 28日

A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 6月 28日

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A television screens the image of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 6月 28日

A television screens the image of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>The media and bystanders record an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2013年 6月 28日

The media and bystanders record an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A cleaner vacuums a room at the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2013年 6月 28日

A cleaner vacuums a room at the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A receptionist waits for guests inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

A receptionist waits for guests inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 6月 28日

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 6月 28日

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 6月 28日

Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Women sleep inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

Women sleep inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>People spend time at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

People spend time at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Passengers sleep at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

Passengers sleep at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>An exterior view shows Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 6月 28日

An exterior view shows Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

A group of young Spanish nurses move to the Netherlands to take up work, fleeing a dismal job market at home.

2013年 6月 27日
Global face of Guy Fawkes

During recent protests in Brazil and Turkey the mask of Guy Fawkes, a 17th-century British bomb plotter who has become a revolutionary symbol used by the Occupy...

2013年 6月 26日
Gaza's summer camps

The many varieties of summer camps in the Gaza Strip.

2013年 6月 25日
In Mandela's shadow

A glimpse at the life of Nelson Mandela, with scenes from his home town and a number of documents, including Mandela's first official passport.

2013年 6月 23日

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

