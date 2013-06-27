The Moscow terminal
A passenger is reflected in a window of a corridor leading from one terminal to another at Moscow's Sherememore
A passenger is reflected in a window of a corridor leading from one terminal to another at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden sought by the United States was in the transit area of a Moscow airport but ruled out handing him over to Washington, dismissing U.S. criticisms as "ravings and rubbish". REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on thmore
A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A passenger lies on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Smore
A passenger lies on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at more
A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People spend time inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People spend time inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man sits on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyanmore
A man sits on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Passengers walk to board an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Shermore
Passengers walk to board an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERmore
A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REmore
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A television screens the image of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin amore
A television screens the image of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The media and bystanders record an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscowmore
The media and bystanders record an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A cleaner vacuums a room at the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013.more
A cleaner vacuums a room at the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A receptionist waits for guests inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Shermore
A receptionist waits for guests inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUmore
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUmore
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Strmore
Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Women sleep inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Women sleep inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People spend time at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeymore
People spend time at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Passengers sleep at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeymore
Passengers sleep at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
An exterior view shows Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
An exterior view shows Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
